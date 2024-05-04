Leeds United vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Leeds United host Southampton at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon knowing that only a win will keep them in contention for automatic promotion from the Championship.
Last Friday's disappointing 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Queens Park Rangers means the Whites' fate is out of their control heading into the final day of the regular Championship season.
Daniel Farke's side need to claim three points at Elland Road and need an almighty favour from Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield to beat Ipswich Town, who only need a point to seal the deal. Otherwise, the Peacocks will have to settle for a place in the play-offs.
Southampton, meanwhile, are sitting in fourth place, albeit six points adrift of their hosts. The only objective for Russell Martin's side in this game is to put on a productive display and get to the playoffs in sound shape.
Leeds vs Southampton kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, May 4, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Elland Road
The match will be played at Elland Road on Saturday, May 4, 2024, with kick-off at 12:30 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Leeds vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK.
Team news & squads
Leeds team news
Pascal Struijk (groin) and Daniel James (abdominal) will each miss this critical game for the Whites through injury.
Head coach Daniel Farke could recall Glen Kamara to his midfield pack, with Archie Gray switching to right-back.
Jaidon Anthony could be picked over Wilfried Gnonto on the right wing, but they may prove to be the only changes from the defeat to QPR last time out.
Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Kamara, Gruev; Anthony, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow
|Defenders:
|Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Shackleton
|Midfielders:
|Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, James, Anthony, Summerville, Poveda
|Forwards:
|Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins
Southampton team news
With playoffs on the horizon, Southampton manager Russell Martin is set to shuffle his pack this weekend.
Flynn Downes, Adam Armstrong and Che Adams are all waiting on the wings to impress, while Joe Rothwell and Joe Aribo may also return.
Stuart Armstrong is the most notable absentee for the Saints, with the Scottish midfielder currently working his way back from a hamstring issue. Gavin Bazunu (Achilles), Juan Larios (thigh), and Ross Stewart (muscle injury) will also sit out this clash.
Southampton possible XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Bree; Smallbone, Downes, Aribo; Edozie, Adams, A.Armstrong
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|McCarthy, Lumley
|Defenders:
|Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Walker-Peters, Manning, Larios, Stephens, Bree
|Midfielders:
|Sulemana, Aribo, Brooks, Fraser, Amo-Ameyaw, Charles, Armstrong, Smallbone, Downes, Rothwell
|Forwards:
|Adams, Armstrong, Mara, Edozie, Stewart
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|30/09/23
|Southampton 3-1 Leeds United
|Premier League
|25/02/23
|Leeds United 1-0 Southampton
|Premier League
|13/08/22
|Southampton 2-2 Leeds United
|Premier League
|02/04/22
|Leeds United 1-1 Southampton
|Premier League
|16/10/21
|Southampton 1-0 Leeds United
|Premier League