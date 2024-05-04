Leeds United vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United host Southampton at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon knowing that only a win will keep them in contention for automatic promotion from the Championship.

Last Friday's disappointing 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Queens Park Rangers means the Whites' fate is out of their control heading into the final day of the regular Championship season.

Daniel Farke's side need to claim three points at Elland Road and need an almighty favour from Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield to beat Ipswich Town, who only need a point to seal the deal. Otherwise, the Peacocks will have to settle for a place in the play-offs.

Southampton, meanwhile, are sitting in fourth place, albeit six points adrift of their hosts. The only objective for Russell Martin's side in this game is to put on a productive display and get to the playoffs in sound shape.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leeds vs Southampton kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: Elland Road

The match will be played at Elland Road on Saturday, May 4, 2024, with kick-off at 12:30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Leeds vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK.

Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Pascal Struijk (groin) and Daniel James (abdominal) will each miss this critical game for the Whites through injury.

Head coach Daniel Farke could recall Glen Kamara to his midfield pack, with Archie Gray switching to right-back.

Jaidon Anthony could be picked over Wilfried Gnonto on the right wing, but they may prove to be the only changes from the defeat to QPR last time out.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Kamara, Gruev; Anthony, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Shackleton Midfielders: Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, James, Anthony, Summerville, Poveda Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins

Southampton team news

With playoffs on the horizon, Southampton manager Russell Martin is set to shuffle his pack this weekend.

Flynn Downes, Adam Armstrong and Che Adams are all waiting on the wings to impress, while Joe Rothwell and Joe Aribo may also return.

Stuart Armstrong is the most notable absentee for the Saints, with the Scottish midfielder currently working his way back from a hamstring issue. Gavin Bazunu (Achilles), Juan Larios (thigh), and Ross Stewart (muscle injury) will also sit out this clash.

Southampton possible XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Bree; Smallbone, Downes, Aribo; Edozie, Adams, A.Armstrong

Position Players Goalkeepers: McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Walker-Peters, Manning, Larios, Stephens, Bree Midfielders: Sulemana, Aribo, Brooks, Fraser, Amo-Ameyaw, Charles, Armstrong, Smallbone, Downes, Rothwell Forwards: Adams, Armstrong, Mara, Edozie, Stewart

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/09/23 Southampton 3-1 Leeds United Premier League 25/02/23 Leeds United 1-0 Southampton Premier League 13/08/22 Southampton 2-2 Leeds United Premier League 02/04/22 Leeds United 1-1 Southampton Premier League 16/10/21 Southampton 1-0 Leeds United Premier League

Useful links