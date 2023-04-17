LA Galaxy supporters rent plane to protest Chris Klein ownership as hostilities towards president and Jovan Kirovski continue

- LA Galaxy fans protest against Klein
- Rented plane to demonstrate protest
- LAFC beat LA Galaxy 3-2
WHAT HAPPENED? LA Galaxy fans once again protested against the club president Chris Klein and Jovan Kirovski by renting a plane which displayed the message '#KleinOut #KirovskiOut during their match against LAFC in MLS on Sunday.
A brace by Carlos Vela and a goal from Ryan Hollingshead confirmed three points for the visitors as they beat LA Galaxy 3-2.
🏆 TOP STORY: Arsenal ratings: Saka NOT the only Gunner to blame
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Agree or disagree: Man Utd should cut losses on Sancho
🚨 MUST READ: So THIS is why Man Utd paid £85m for Antony!
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier on March 18, before their first home game of the season, Galaxy fans had demonstrated protests in large numbers against Klein who is in his 11th season in charge as president.
The protests are in the wake of LA Galaxy being sanctioned by MLS for breaching roster rules after illegal payments to Cristian Pavon in the 2019 season that would have made him a Designated Player.
WHAT NEXT FOR LA Galaxy? Greg Vanney's side will hope to pick up their first win of the season as they next take on Austin in an MLS clash on April 22.