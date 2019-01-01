Kevin-Prince Boateng advised Jerome Boateng on Juventus move

The two half-brothers could have been facing each other this weekend had the younger Boateng successfully joined the Old Lady

star Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed he urged half-brother Jerome Boateng to join .

The German defender was close to sealing a transfer deadline day move to the Turin giants after falling down the pecking order at , but the deal fell through, meaning he is staying in Bavaria until at least the winter.

“It would’ve been great to see him [Jerome Boateng] here, above all because it doesn’t look like he’ll play much for Bayern,” he told Sport Bild.

“In any case, I recommended Juventus to him. Juve are a great club. is very interesting.”

The younger Boateng would have been of immense value to the Bianconeri, especially in the wake of Giorgio Chiellini’s anterior cruciate ligament injury which will require surgery and probably sideline him a long time.

For the older Boateng, his Fiorentina side will be hosting Juve at the Artemio Franchi on Saturday, with the hope of picking up their first points of the season after back-to-back league losses, at home to and away to .