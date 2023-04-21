Jurgen Klopp reveals 'the ticket' into Liverpool's starting XI as Reds boss confirms Roberto Firmino injury blow

Jurgen Klopp has issued a challenge to his players to counter-press their way into Liverpool's starting XI going forward.

Klopp impressed by 6-1 win at Leeds

Reds boss now eager to see consistency of performance

Firmino set to miss next three games

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds boss, naturally, says he was delighted with the 6-1 win at Leeds on Monday night, describing it as the best performance his side have produced all season. In particular, Klopp was thrilled to see a return of the collective, aggressive pressing which has long been Liverpool's hallmark under him. A widely-shared clip showed him reacting as four of his players hunted down Leeds' Georginio Rutter in the 92nd minute at Elland Road.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at a press conference ahead of Liverpool's game with Nottingham Forest, Klopp told reporters: "The ticket into this team will be about counter-pressing. That's where it starts. We've had so many games that I didn't like that it's a pretty strict thing. The front six can do it pretty well but we have opportunities to change. We have to change in two weeks with five games. Everybody will play, but the ticket will be the desire to get the ball back. Especially against deep-defending sides, otherwise we face counter-attacks. It's a big part of making decisions [on team selection]."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Klopp confirmed that striker Roberto Firmino is out of Saturday's game against Forest, and likely next week's fixtures against West Ham and Tottenham, having picked up a muscle injury. “It’s not too serious, but he’s definitely out for tomorrow," Klopp said. "And next week, we have two more games, I would say there are impossible as well.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The Reds will be looking to close the gap to the Premier League's top four when they entertain Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday (15:00 GMT).