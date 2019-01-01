JDT are the 2019 Malaysia Super League champions

It was a stroll in the park for JDT at Hang Jebat Stadium as the 1-2 win secures them their sixth straight Super League title with 4 matches to spare.

They were expected to retain their title and living up to the expectations, Johor Darul Ta'zim have done it in some style on match day 18 with four rounds of matches still to be played. Their sixth title showed the stranglehold they have had on the since 2014 and there are no signs of them letting up.

JDT's win over Melaka meant that they have an unassailable 16 points lead over second place with the latter only left with a maximum 15 points to be gained in the remainder of the season. The Southern Tigers are still unbeaten and are on course to repeat their 'Invincibles' season from 2016.

Under the guidance of manager Luciano Figueroa and head coach Benjamin Mora, JDT started the season as they meant to go with a 1-0 win over at Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium back in early February and has not look back since.

The capture of Diogo Luis Santo from Thai club Buriram United has proved to be an inspired signing as the Brazilian is quickly working himself to be a real legend and undoubtedly the best player to have ever put on a JDT jersey.

But it isn't only the experience striker who has shone for the champions. Safawi Rasid is continuing an impressive goal-scoring form from last season, captain Hariss Harun is having an unbelievably consistent season anchoring JDT's engine room while Farizal Marlias has been excellent between the posts.

No one has been able to live with them for large parts of the season. Of the 18 matches that they have played in the league, only four teams have managed to take points off them and all of those have come away from the fortress that is Larkin. Consistency is the name of the game and JDT are the perfect example of that.

A season of success has also seen them had a decent first outing in the AFC group stage. Beating the reigning champions Kashima Antlers was a real highlight and the Malaysian champions only bowed out on the final day of the group stage.

Against Melaka and up against a player who has been pivotal in the previous five Super League titles in Safiq Rahim, JDT showed to their former captain that they have certainly moved on and are hitting the same great heights while at it.

Melaka, a team who was in great form and confidence heading into the match, found themselves playing second fiddle to JDT throughout the match, justifying the visitors' title success as they have simply just been a class above eveyrone else in the league.

Nazmi Faiz calmed the nerves as early as the 7th minute after Khairul Fahmi had denied Diogo, reacting quickest to pounce on a rebound. In the 27th minute, Gonzalo Cabrera released Diogo and the latter almost shimmied Jang Suk-won into submission before picking his spot to give JDT a comfortable 2-0 lead.

A much improved Melaka turned up in the second but still found it hard to break through JDT's defence. It wasn't until the 84th minute that Melaka made a dent when Shukor Adan reacted well to put away the chance to pull one back after Farizal had pushed away Davy Angan's penalty kick.

But it was all too late and Melaka could do little to delay JDT from claiming their 14th league win of the season and kick start the celebrations on yet another successful Super League season for them.

