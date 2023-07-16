'How much sh*t can you actually write?' - Jack Grealish slams false media reports as Man City star works hard in Dubai ahead of new season

- Grealish training in Dubai
- England star partied over summer
- Set to join City team-mates
WHAT HAPPENED? The 27-year-old took to Instagram to show that he is training on his own while in Dubai as he prepares to join his City team-mates and begin formal pre-season training.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The update from the England international shows he is back to taking things seriously after spending some time partying after City's treble-winning season. Grealish went to Ibiza over the summer after his side won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. His festivities only enhanced his reputation as a bit of a party animal, but he insists he is not as much of a wild child as the British newspapers would have us believe.
One report suggested he was cuddling up to a woman while on holiday in Ibiza, but he hit back to say that he was merely granting a request to take a picture.Instagram/jackgrealish/
"How much sh*t can you actually write?" he asked via Instagram Stories, adding: "A woman on her hen do asks me for a photo in a beach club in Ibiza and I said yes... If I say no to the photo you call me arrogant and rude but if I have the photo then this is your headline?"
WHAT NEXT FOR GREALISH? The ex-Aston Villa star will join up with his team-mates before they play a friendly against Yokohama F. Marinos on July 23.