Israel U20 vs South Korea U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U20 World Cup third-place play-off

How to watch the FIFA U20 World Cup match between Israel and South Korea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Israel are all set to face South Korea in the third-place play-off match of the U20 World Cup on Sunday at Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata.

Israel's scintillating run of form in the ongoing World Cup came to an end in the semi-final after they went down 1-0 against Uruguay. They finished second in their group behind Colombia and then beat Uzbekistan and Brazil in the two knockout games respectively to reach the last-four stage.

South Korea, on the other hand, fought valiantly against Italy but eventually faltered going down 2-1 which ended their dream of winning the coveted trophy.

Israel vs South Korea kick-off time

Date: June 11 Kick-off time: 6:30 pm BST Venue: Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona

How to watch Israel vs South Korea online - TV channels & live streams

The game can be streamed live on FIFA+.

Team news & squads

Israel team news

Israel forward Dor Turgeman shrugged off an injury concern and played the full 90 minutes for his side in their semi-final clash against Uruguay and is likely to feature once again in the team's starting lineup in the third-place play-off.

Ofir Haim has a fully fit squad at his disposal ahead of their final game of the U20 World Cup.

Israel possible lineup: Tzarfati; Feingold, Lemkin, Israelov, Revivo; Binyamin, Madmon; Senior, Abed, Shibli; Turgeman.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tzarfati, Melika, Greis Defenders: Lemkin, Israelov, Fuchs, Edri, Revivo, Ben Harush, Feingold Midfielders: Kancepolsky, Nawi, Madmon, Binyamin, Abed, Salman, Lugassy, Shibli, Senior Forwards: Turgeman, Khalaili

South Korea team news

The South Korean squad also does not have any injury concerns ahead of their crucial clash against Israel.

Kim Eun-jung, though, could make a couple of changes in the lineup by bringing in Lee Ji-Han and Kim Yong-Hak.

South Korea possible lineup: Jun-hong; Chang-woo, Ji-soo, Seok-hyeon, Ye-hoon; Sang-yun, Hyun-bin; Ji-han, Seung-won, Joon-ho; Young-Hak.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Joonhong, Junghun, Hyunho Defenders: Changwoo, Intaek, Seokhyun Chanouk, Yahoon, Youngkwang, Seojoon, Jisoo Midfielders: Hyunbin, Yonghak, Seungwon, Junho, Seongjin, Sangyoon, Seungjoon, Jihan Forwards: Seungho, Youngjun

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever encounter between the Israel U20 and South Korea U20 sides.

