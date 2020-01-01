Phrangki Buam: The explosive teenager eyeing FC Goa first team action

Having signed a three-year-deal with the Gaurs, Buam has branded FC Goa as the best place for him...

19-year-old Phrangki Buam is one of the up and coming youngsters who has joined ahead of the 2020-21 season. And we might see the Megahalya-born in action in the Gaurs' first team this time around.

Buam is ready to fight for a place in FC Goa's first team which would be playing in the (ISL) and the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) this season.

"I chose FC Goa without regret. They play good football and for me, the best place is FC Goa," he remarked while promising to do his best to impress first team coach Juan Ferrando.

"First of all, I will try my best to get a place in the first team. Even if I get to play the Goa Pro League, it is not a problem for me. I just want playing time," the youngster added.

Phrangki caught the attention of scouts in 2012, as a 12-year-old, when he turned up for the U-14 trials organised by the Sports Authority of (SAI) in Shillong. He was selected and spent three years at SAI after which he joined Royal Wahingdoh's U-15 set-up. After two years with them, he joined in 2017.

Having won the 2018 U-18 Youth League (now Elite League) with an individual contribution of seven goals from 11 games, the Meghalayan lad claimed that he was overwhelmed with the opportunity to be a part of Lajong's all-Indian squad in the 2018-19 where he played all 20 games and scored six times.

"I couldn't believe at that time, that from this year (2018) itself I get to play in the I-League at such a young age (17). For a young side without experience, it was very difficult for us to play against all the top teams like , Chennai [City FC], and all.

"I was very sad when we knew that we were getting relegated. I could not sleep properly but I told myself that I have to keep working hard and give my best to get a chance to play at another I-League or ISL club," he stated.

In the same year, Phrangki represented Shillong College in the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) football tournament and bagged a hat-trick in each of the four games (including a double hat-trick in one) to win both - the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball - awards and help his team clinch the RFYS Shillong City Championship.

Subsequently, in the RFYS National Championship held in Mumbai, he added another six goals from five games, although his side finished runners-up.

He was also the top scorer in the Shillong Premier League (10) and the Meghalaya State League (14) when he helped Lajong win both titles in 2019.

Before joining FC Goa, the attacking midfielder had a loan stint with FC Bengaluru United in the 2019-20 I-League second division where he recorded three goals to his name from eight games.

"FC Goa have always been my first choice. I have been a fan of the club since the very beginning of the ISL," he revealed. "I like their philosophy, the playing style and fans. I always had in mind that I will keep giving my best and one day play for FC Goa. So it's like a dream come true for me.

"It will be very difficult for me to get a place in the first XI. I will try to give my best and show the coach that I can play in the first 11 also."

Buam had three felicitations to attend on Wednesday - each of which organised by Amlarem Sub Division Sports Association, BDO (Block Development Officer) and Thangbuli Youth Social Welfare Club - in honour of his recent acheivements besides him becoming the first from his region to ply his trade in the ISL.

The player from Jaintia Hills professed his aspirations of making it to the Indian national team and that of playing abroad - all for which he needs to first break into the first team of FC Goa.

"First thing now is that I have to find a place in the [FC Goa] first team and if I improve, the national team (coach) will also take notice. It's my aim to play for the Indian national team and also for a team in Europe or anywhere abroad," he spelled out.