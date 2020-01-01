ISL: East Bengal rope in German midfielder Ville Matti Steinmann

The former Hamburger SV defensive midfielder becomes the fifth foreign signing of East Bengal...

officially announced the signing of German midfielder Ville Matti Steinmann ahead of the upcoming (ISL) season.

Steinmann becomes the fifth foreign signing of the club after Scott Neville, Anthony Pilkington, Aaron Joshua Amadi-Holloway and Daniel Fox.

The 25-year-old midfielder was delighted to sign for the Kolkata club as he said, “I am really looking forward to adding to the strength of SC East Bengal, which is already a top side in . I have been doing a lot of reading on the club and football in , and the project under Robbie excites me. I cannot wait to get going, for us and the millions of fans we have across the world.”

More teams

A youth product of Hamburger SV, Steinmann made his debut in 2014 against giants where he had come as a substitute.

Other than Hamburger SV, the German footballer has also played for FSV 05 and Danish Superliga side Vendsyssel FF. He last played for A-League club Wellington Phoenix in the 2019-20 season where he appeared in 24 matches.

The Hamburg-born footballer has represented at various youth level and was also part of the German U20 team at the U20 World Cup in 2015.

Earlier today, the Red and Golds had confirmed the signing of India international forward Jeje Lalpekhlua and former international defender Daniel Fox.