ISL: Bengaluru FC set to sign Ashique Kuruniyan from FC Pune City

The Blues have reached a big-money agreement with Pune City for the versatile winger...

(ISL) outfit are all set to sign Ashique Kuruniyan from , Goal can confirm.

The Blues have reached an agreement with Pune City and will pay a transfer fee for the versatile Kerala winger to the tune of around ₹70 lakhs. The substantial transfer fee Bengaluru have shelled out for the highly-rated 22-year-old is possibly the second-highest amount paid for an Indian player after 's deal to sign Michael Soosairaj form .

Pune City, who are riddled with financial issues, decided to cash in on one of their star Indian players.

Bengaluru FC, who have always admired the Malappuram-born winger, will hope he can be a valuable addition to their frontline which already has established Indian players like Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh.

In fact, Ashique was reportedly training at Bengaluru FC's residential facility at Bellary after the conclusion of the previous season while he was stepping up his recovery from an injury.

Ashique came up through FC Pune City's youth academy and gained prominence when he was loaned out to Spanish outfit 's C team. Though the stint was cut short due to injury, Ashique soon established himself in the ISL after promising displays for Pune City.

He was, unsurprisingly, called up to the team soon. He was one of the integral members of the Blue Tigers team which participated in the 2019 AFC .

Ashique can play all across the frontline and has even featured as a wing-back at time for Pune City. Bengaluru FC will be hoping to capitalise on his versatility.