ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters sign Nelo Vingada as head coach

The former NorthEast United manager has joined the Kochi-based side...

Kerala Blasters have roped in Nelo Vingada as head coach in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Nicknamed 'The Professor', the Portuguese has prior experience in the ISL. He was the head coach of NorthEast United during the 2016 season before leaving to take charge of the Malaysian national team at the end of the third season of ISL.

Aged 65, the Serpa-born Portuguese has an impressive repertoire and has worked with teams such as Portugal (senior team as well as U-20), Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, FC Seoul, Persepolis et. al. and as the assistant coach to teams such as Iran and Benfica.

The Men in Yellow had decided to part ways with David James after the 6-1 humiliation in Mumbai that saw the Blasters extend their winless run to 11 matches.

Under James, Kerala have managed to gather a mere nine points from 12 games. They will resume league action against ATK on January 25, 2019, in Kochi.

“We are happy to welcome Nelo Vingada to Kerala Blasters. With his impressive register of achievements and years of notable expertise, we are positive that his tenure will be successful not just for the remaining season of the ISL but also for the upcoming Super Cup. We wish Nelo all the best on his new assignment.” said Nitin Kukreja, Director, Blasters Sports Ventures Private Limited, which operates Kerala Blasters.

“I am equally thrilled to join Kerala Blasters for the remaining season of the ISL. It has always been a pleasure to work with talented Indian boys and I hope to see good results for the team in their upcoming matches.” said Vingada.