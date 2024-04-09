Ireland Women vs England Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between England and Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England Women will take on Ireland Women up next in their Women's Euro 2025 qualification at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday.

England were held by Sweden in the previous fixture, with Alessio Russo scoring for the Lionesses. Ireland lost their previous match against France and will be looking to bounce back from that.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ireland Women vs England Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm BST Venue: Aviva Stadium

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between England and Ireland will be played at the Aviva Stadium.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm BST on Tuesday, April 9 for fans in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Ireland Women vs England Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between England and Ireland is available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Check out GOAL's tournament page for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

England Women team news

Leah Williamson is gearing up for an emotional evening, marking her return to the Lionesses' lineup after nearly a year.

Having been sidelined since April 11, 2023, due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Williamson missed out on England's journey to the FIFA Women’s World Cup final.

England Women possible XI: Earps; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Charles; Stanway, Walsh, Toone; Kelly, Russo, Hemp

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Hampton, Keating Defenders: Bronze, Greenwood, Williamson, Carter, Charles, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Turner Midfielders: Kirby, Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Park, Clinton Forwards: Daly, Mead, Hemp, Kelly, Russo, James

Ireland Women team news

Emily Whelan has replaced Jess Ziu (hamstring) in the Ireland squad. There are no fresh injury concerns in the team and they will be hoping to field their strongest lineup to bounce back from the defeat to France.

Ireland Women possible XI: Brosnan, Quinn, McCabe, Mannion, Hayes, Patten, O'Sullivan, Connolly, Payne, Carusa, Murphy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan, Grace Moloney, Sophie Whitehouse Defenders: Jessie Stapleton, Diane Caldwell, Caitlin Hayes, Louise Quinn, Aoife Mannion, Anna Patten, Megan Campbell Midfielders: Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, Megan Connolly, Lily Agg, Ruesha Littlejohn, Tyler Toland, Heather Payne, Izzy Atkinson, Lucy Quinn, Erin McLaughlin Forwards: Kyra Carusa, Abbie Larkin, Amber Barrett, Leanne Kiernan, Emily Murphy, Emily Whelan

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between England Women and Ireland Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 2014 England 1-0 Sweden Friendly

Useful links