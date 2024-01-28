Iraq vs Jordan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Iraq and Jordan, as well as kick-off time and team news

Iraq will take on Jordan in the Asian Cup Round-of-16 fixture at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday.

The 2007 Asian Cup champions won all three of their group fixtures and will be confident of getting past this stage to book a berth in the quarter-final of the competition. Jordan, on the other hand, managed only just one win in their group but qualified as one of the four best third-placed teams. A win would secure Jordan's third quarter-final appearance in the Asian Cup.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Iraq vs Jordan kick-off time

Date: January 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 11.30 am GMT Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

The match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 11.30 am GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Iraq vs Jordan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Triller TV in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Iraq team news

In their final group stage match, Iraq had Rebin Sulaka as the lone player to retain his spot in the starting 11 compared to the previous game.

Sulaka has scored his first goal with the national team, and Aymed Hossain has propelled himself to the forefront with five goals at the Asian Cup so far.

Iraq predicted XI: Hassan; Ali, Natiq, Sulaka, Adnan; Resan, Al-Ammari; Amyn, Bayesh, Jasim; Hussein.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Talib, Hassan, Basil Defenders: Sulaka, H. Ali, Natiq, Putros, Adnan, Mohideen, Doski, Tahseen, Yahya Midfielders: Amyn, Bayesh, Iqbal, Resan, Hashim, Al-Ammari, Jasim, Al-Saed, Rashid, Allee, Madjed Forwards: Al-Hamadi, M. Ali, Hussein

Jordan team news

Thursday's match saw five fresh faces in Jordan's starting 11, as Anas Bani Yaseen, Feras Shelbaieh, Fadi Awad, Mohammad Abu Hasheesh, and Youssef Abu Jalbosh took the places of Yazan Al-Arab, Ihsan Haddad, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Mahmoud Al-Mardi, and Musa Al-Taamari.

With no fresh injury concerns to report from the Jordan camp, they will be looking to field their best lineup and hope for progress past the Round of 16.

Jordan predicted XI: Abu Laila; Nasib, Al-Arab, Al-Ajalin; Haddad, Sadeh, Ayed, Al-Mardi; Al-Taamari, Al-Naimat, Olwan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Abulaila, Al-Fakhouri, Al-Juaidi Defenders: Abu Hashish, Nasib, Marei, Al-Arab, Shelbaieh, Al-Ajalin, Bani Yaseen, Haddad Midfielders: Abu Taha, Abu Zrayq, Al-Rawabdeh, Al-Taamari, Al-Mardi, Ayed, Sadeh, Rateb, Al-Rashdan, Abu Jalbosh, Al-Awadat, Awad Forwards: Olwan, Al-Naimat, Al-Dardour

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/17/23 Iraq 2 - 2 Jordan Friendly 11/12/20 Jordan 0 - 0 Iraq Friendly 03/26/19 Iraq 3 - 2 Jordan Friendly 06/01/17 Iraq 1 - 0 Jordan Friendly

