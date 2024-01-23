Iran vs UAE: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Iran and UAE, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Iran will take on UAE in their final group fixture of the AFC Asian Cup at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday. Iran have won their first two games and are atop Group C. UAE are close behind with four points and will be looking to win and proceed to the knockout stage as group winners.

Iran are unbeaten since their World Cup exit back in December 2022. They will be confident of getting their third win in a row to become group winners. UAE beat China in their opening game but then were held by Palestine in the last outing, leading them to the current situation where they are heading into a must-win clash to win the group.

Iran vs UAE kick-off time

Date: January 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT Venue: Education City Stadium

The match will be played at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Iran vs UAE online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Iran team news

On the second matchday, Iran played without Shojae Khalilzadeh, who sustained an injury just before halftime against Palestine. Ali Gholizadeh, dealing with a knock, also remains sidelined once again.

Mehdi Ghayedi scored for the second consecutive match, and Alireza Beiranvand only had to make two stops to secure his first clean sheet of the competition. They will be confident of another win in the final group fixture.

Iran predicted XI: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Kanaanizadegan, Hosseini, Hajsafi; Ghoddos, Ezatolahi; Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Ghayedi; Ansarifard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beiranvand, Niazmand, Hosseini Defenders: Moharrami, Mohammadi, Hosseini, Haji Safi, Khalilzadeh, Kanaani, Cheshmi, Fallah Midfielders: Jahanbakhsh, Gholizadeh, Ezatolahi, Rezaeian, Ebrahimi, Mohebi, Yousefi Forwards: Taremi, Azmoun, Ghoddos, Ansarifard, Ghayedi, Torabi, Moghanlou, Asadi

UAE team news

Khalifa Al Hammadi won't be available on Tuesday after he received a red card on matchday two.

Manager Bento implemented three changes to the starting lineup from matchday one to two, introducing Khaled Ibrahim, Majid Rashid, and Ali Saleh to replace Zayed Sultan, Yahia Nader, and Tahnoon Al-Zaabi. They will be hoping to field their best lineup to get a win and become group winners.

UAE predicted XI: Eisa; Sultan, Al-Hashemi, Nasser, Idrees; Salmeen, Ramadan; Lima, Saleh, Canedo; Adil.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Khasif, Eisa, Hamza Defenders: Idrees, Sultan, Al-Hashemi, Al Hammadi, Al-Attas, Ibrahim, Abdalla, Abdulrahman Saleh, Nasser Midfielders: Salmeen, Rashid, Al-Zaabi, Hamad, Nader, Abbas, Ramadan Forwards: Mabkhout, Ali Saleh, Lima, Canedo, Al-Ghassani, Adil

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/22 Iran 1 - 0 UAE World Cup qualifiers 10/21 UAE 0 - 1 Iran World Cup qualifiers 01/15 Iran 1 - 0 UAE Asian Cup 01/11 UAE 0 - 3 Iran Asian Cup 06/09 Iran 1 - 0 UAE World Cup qualifiers

