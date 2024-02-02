Iran vs Japan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Iran and Japan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having last faced each other in the 2019 Asian Cup semi-finals, only one of Iran and Japan can make it to the last-four this time around when the two nations face off at the Education City Stadium on Saturday.

Team Melli had to rely on a penalty shoot-out to overcome Syria in the round of 16, where Japan defeated Bahrain 3-1 to get here.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Iran vs Japan kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am GMT Venue: Education City Stadium

The Asian Cup match between Iran and Japan will be played at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

It will kick off at 11:30 am GMT on Saturday, February 3, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Iran vs Japan online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Iran team news

Iran's top goalscorer at this tournament, Mehdi Teremi is suspended for the tie as a result of his sending off in the game against Syria.

Sadegh Moharrami and Morteza Pouraliganji, who missed the last outing through injury, remain doubts.

Iran possible XI: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Cheshmi, Khalilzadeh, Hajsafi; Ezatolahi, Ghoddos; Torabi, Ansarifard, Ghayedi; Azmoun.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beiranvand, Niazmand, Hosseini Defenders: Moharrami, Hajsafi, Khalilzadeh, Mohammadi, Kanaanizadegan, Hosseini, Yousefi, Fallah Midfielders: Ezatolahi, Jahanbakhsh, Ebrahimi, Ghoddos, Cheshmi, Torabi, Gholizadeh, Mohebi, Rezaeian Forwards: Ansarifard, Asadi, Azmoun, Moghanlou

Japan team news

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate will miss the rest of the tournament after suffering a calf injury in the Bahrain win.

Kaoru Mitoma made his Asian Cup bow as a substitute in the same game, but Keito Nakamura should start again at the back.

Feyenoord forward Ayase Ueda will continue upfront.

Japan possible XI: Suzuki; Maikuma, Itakura, Tomiyasu, Nakayama; Kubo, Endo, J. Ito; Doan, Minamino; Ueda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maekawa, Nozawa, Suzuki Defenders: Sugawara, Taniguchi, Itakura, Machida, Maikuma, Nakayama, H. Ito, Tomiyasu, Watanabe Midfielders: Morita, Endo, Mitoma, Minamino, Doan, Nakamura, J. Ito, Kubo, Sano Forwards: Ueda, Hosoya, Asano, Maeda

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Iran and Japan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 28, 2019 Iran 0-3 Japan AFC Asian Cup October 13, 2015 Iran 1-1 Japan International Friendly August 17, 2005 Japan 2-1 Iran AFC World Cup Qualifiers March 25, 2005 Iran 2-1 Japan AFC World Cup Qualifiers July 28, 2004 Japan 0-0 Iran AFC Asian Cup

