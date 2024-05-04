This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ipswich Town vs Huddersfield: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Ipswich and Huddersfield, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich Town welcome Huddersfield to Portman Road Stadium in the final day Championship clash on Saturday afternoon, knowing that a point will confirm automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys put themselves in the box seat for a top-two finish midweek after beating Coventry 2-1 to move clear of Leeds in second.

Kieran McKenna's side only needed to avoid defeat to leapfrog Leeds United, and they did one better, which means they now just need a draw to book a spot in the top flight.

They host the Terriers to Portman Road, with Andre Breitenreiter's side all but relegated and needing a 15-goal swing on the final day.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ipswich vs Huddersfield kick-off time

Date:Saturday, May 4, 2024
Kick-off time:12:30 pm BST
Venue:Portman Road

The match will be played at Portman Road on Saturday, May 4, 2024, with kick-off at 12:30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Ipswich vs Huddersfield online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Ipswich team news

Ipswich could be without the services of Wes Burns after he was forced off against Coventry City with a knock last time out.

If Burns is unable to prove his fitness, Brighton loanee Jeremy Sarmiento could come into the starting XI, while Conor Chaplin may also return to the fold.

Brandon Williams and Janoi Donacien will be the only definite absentees.

Ipswich Town possible XI: Hladky; Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Hutchinson, Sarmiento, Broadhead; Moore

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hladky, Walton, Slicker
Defenders:Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Baggott, Donacien
Midfielders:Taylor, Chaplin, Ball, Luongo, Humphreys, Hutchinson
Forwards:Broadhead, Hirst, Harness, Aluko, Chaplin, Scarlett, Ladapo, Jackson

Huddersfield team news

Jonathan Hogg and Tom Leeds remain sidelined for Huddersfield, while Sorba Thomas is set to start after coming off the bench last time out.

Huddersfield Town possible XI: Nicholls; Pearson, Helik, Spencer; Turton, Matos, Rduoni, Kasumu, Thomas; Healey, Ward

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Nicholls, Chapman
Defenders:Pearson, Nakayama, Balker, Lees, Jackson, Edwards, Spencer
Midfielders:Hogg, Rudoni, Wiles, Kasumu, Diarra, Matos, Koroma, Thomas
Forwards:Radulovic, Phillips, Jones

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatch Competition
30/09/23Huddersfield Town 1-1 Ipswich TownChampionship
21/01/17Huddersfield Town 2-0 Ipswich TownChampionship
01/10/16Ipswich Town 0-1 Huddersfield TownChampionship
27/02/16Huddersfield Town 0-1 Ipswich TownChampionship
17/10/15Ipswich Town 0-0 Huddersfield TownChampionship

Useful links

