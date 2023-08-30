Inter Miami vs Nashville: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Inter Miami and Nashville, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami have won all games since Lionel Messi's arrival at the park. The Herons will look to register their 10th straight win in all competitions when they meet Nashville in Saturday's MLS tie.

However, having overcome New York RB 2-0 at the weekend, it would still be a long way through to the playoff places as Tata Martino's men need to climb from second from bottom in the Eastern Conference.

Comparatively, Nashville sit seventh on the table following their 4-0 loss to Atlanta United. The Boys in Gold will also be looking to avenge their Leagues Cup final defeat to Inter Miami from earlier this month.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter Miami vs Nashville kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30pm ET*, 4:30pm PT*, 12:30am BST Venue: DRV PNK Stadium

*On August 30

The MLS match between Inter Miami and Nashville will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

It will kick off at 12:30am BST on August 31 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Inter Miami vs Nashville online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS and Inter Miami YouTube channels, while the live updates can be followed on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami team news

Lionel Messi can start here after coming off the bench and scoring his 11th goal of the season against New York RB.

No changes in the unavailability of the likes of Iain Fray, Franco Negri, Gregore and Corentin Jean through injuries.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Aviles, Kryvtsov, Miller, Alba; Busquets, Gomez, Mota; Messi, Campana

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Marsman, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Miller, Kryvtsov, McVey, Sailor, Mabika, Hall, Alba, Allen, Yedlin, Neville, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Arroyo, Ulloa, Ruiz, Gomez, Duke, Mota, Cremaschi, Sunderland, Farias, Pizarro, Lassiter, Azcona, LaCava Forwards: Martinez, Campana, Stefanelli, Borgelin, Messi, Taylor, Robinson

Nashville team news

Nashville boss Gary Smith will be looking for a repair from the Atlanta beating and a change or two can be expected.

Teal Bunbury is likely to start ahead of Hany Mukhtar alongside Sam Surridge in attack.

Nick DePuy will remain sidelined after his Achilles tendon surgery.

Nashville possible XI: Willis; Moore, Macnaughton, Maher, Lovitz; Shaffelburg, Davis, Godoy, Muyl; Surridge, Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers: Willis, Panicco, Martino Defenders: Zimmerman, Maher, MacNaughton, Wyke, Bauer, Lovitz, Washington, Moore, N'Sa Midfielders: Godoy, DeZart, Davis, Gregus, Anunga, McCarty, Mukhtar, Leal, Picault, Haakenson, Muyl Forwards: Surride, Bunbury, Zubak, Sapong, Shaffelburg

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Aug 19, 2023 Nashville 1-1 (9-10 pen.) Inter Miami Leagues Cup May 23, 2023 Inter Miami 2-1 Nashville US Open Cup May 17, 2023 Nashville 2-1 Inter Miami MLS Sep 22, 2021 Inter Miami 1-5 Nashville MLS Aug 8, 2021 Inter Miami 2-1 Nashville MLS

Useful links