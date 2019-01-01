East Bengal: Alejandro Menendez signs contract extension

East Bengal head coach Alejandro Menendez' performance in his first season has earned him an extension...

Experienced Spanish coach Alejandro Menendez has signed a two-year contract extension at East Bengal, Goal can confirm.

Goal had earlier reported the development and an official announcement on the same is expected soon.

The 52-year-old head coach joined the Kolkata-based club at the start of the 2018-19 I-League season and has done well in his debut season in Indian football. The Red and Golds have mounted a serious title challenge and are currently second on the table, a point behind leaders Chennai City with one more game to go before the end of the season.

The Kolkata giants will travel to Kozhikode to take on Gokulam Kerala in their final league game on Saturday at the EMS Stadium.