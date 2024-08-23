How to watch today's Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United kick-off time

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST and Venue: Hillsborough Stadium

The match will be played at the Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8:00 pm BST (UK) and 3:00 pm ET (US).

Team news & squads

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beadle, Hamer, Charles Defenders: Palmer, M. Lowe, Bernard, Iorfa, Valentin, Diaby, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Valery Midfielders: Chalobah, Ingelsson, Bannan, Johnson Forwards: Wilks, J. Lowe, Windass, Ugbo, Paterson, McNeill, Kobacki, Smith, Gassama, Cadamarteri, Musaba

Leeds team news

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Cairns, Darlow Defenders: Bogle, Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Debayo, Wober Midfielders: Ampadu, Rothwell, Aaronson, James, Gruev, Chambers, Crew Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Joseph, Gnoto, Gelhardt

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/03/24 Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United EFL Championship 02/09/23 Leeds United 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday EFL Championship 11/01/20 Leeds United 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday EFL Championship 26/10/19 Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Leeds United EFL Championship 13/04/19 Leeds United 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday EFL Championship

