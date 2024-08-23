How to watch today's Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United online - TV channels live streams
In the UK, Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United will be broadcast live on TNT Sport. You can live stream TNT Sport on the Discovery+ app.
There are several Discovery+ subscription plans available, but in order to watch the Sheffield Wednesday Leeds United game - as well as all other live football on TNT Sports - you will need 'Premium' which is priced at £30.99 per month.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United kick-off time
|Date:
|Friday, August 23, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:00 pm BST and
|Venue:
|Hillsborough Stadium
The match will be played at the Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8:00 pm BST (UK) and 3:00 pm ET (US).
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Sheffield Wednesday team news
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Beadle, Hamer, Charles
|Defenders:
|Palmer, M. Lowe, Bernard, Iorfa, Valentin, Diaby, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Valery
|Midfielders:
|Chalobah, Ingelsson, Bannan, Johnson
|Forwards:
|Wilks, J. Lowe, Windass, Ugbo, Paterson, McNeill, Kobacki, Smith, Gassama, Cadamarteri, Musaba
Leeds team news
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meslier, Cairns, Darlow
|Defenders:
|Bogle, Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Debayo, Wober
|Midfielders:
|Ampadu, Rothwell, Aaronson, James, Gruev, Chambers, Crew
|Forwards:
|Piroe, Bamford, Joseph, Gnoto, Gelhardt
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|09/03/24
|Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United
|EFL Championship
|02/09/23
|Leeds United 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday
|EFL Championship
|11/01/20
|Leeds United 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday
|EFL Championship
|26/10/19
|Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Leeds United
|EFL Championship
|13/04/19
|Leeds United 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
|EFL Championship