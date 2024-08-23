This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Brenden Aaronson Leeds 2024-25Getty
GOAL

How to watch today's Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

ChampionshipSheffield Wednesday vs LeedsSheffield WednesdayLeeds

How to watch the Premier League match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United online - TV channels live streams

In the UK, Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United will be broadcast live on TNT Sport. You can live stream TNT Sport on the Discovery+ app.

There are several Discovery+ subscription plans available, but in order to watch the Sheffield Wednesday Leeds United game - as well as all other live football on TNT Sports - you will need 'Premium' which is priced at £30.99 per month.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United kick-off time

Date:Friday, August 23, 2024
Kick-off time:8:00 pm BST and
Venue:Hillsborough Stadium

The match will be played at the Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8:00 pm BST (UK) and 3:00 pm ET (US).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Sheffield Wednesday team news

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Beadle, Hamer, Charles
Defenders:Palmer, M. Lowe, Bernard, Iorfa, Valentin, Diaby, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Valery
Midfielders:Chalobah, Ingelsson, Bannan, Johnson
Forwards:Wilks, J. Lowe, Windass, Ugbo, Paterson, McNeill, Kobacki, Smith, Gassama, Cadamarteri, Musaba

Leeds team news

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Meslier, Cairns, Darlow
Defenders:Bogle, Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Debayo, Wober
Midfielders:Ampadu, Rothwell, Aaronson, James, Gruev, Chambers, Crew
Forwards:Piroe, Bamford, Joseph, Gnoto, Gelhardt

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
09/03/24Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds UnitedEFL Championship
02/09/23Leeds United 0-0 Sheffield WednesdayEFL Championship
11/01/20Leeds United 0-2 Sheffield WednesdayEFL Championship
26/10/19Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Leeds UnitedEFL Championship
13/04/19Leeds United 1-0 Sheffield WednesdayEFL Championship

Useful links

