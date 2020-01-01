Premier League

How Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars were afraid to play with 11 men

The two big sides produced bizarre scenes in their Ghana Premier League meeting in midweek 

It was an interesting spectacle on Wednesday when Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars each fielded 10 players in the first half of their Ghana Premier League clash in Dormaa.

The game, which ultimately ended 1-0 in favour of home side Aduana, was undoubtedly the top-liner of the matchday 11 round of games.

In the end, Samuel Bioh's 94th-minute effort dramatically secured all three points for the hosts at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

    For what is believed to be for superstitious reasons, Aduana and Kotoko each fielded 10 men in the first half, holding onto a conviction the team who first put 11 men on the pitch would end up as the losing side.

    At the start of the game, each team held on to a member of their starting XI on the sidelines, portraying the player to be receiving treatment for a late injury just before kickoff while waiting for each other to first send on their 11th player onto the pitch.

    Aduana held off Farouk Adams from completing their set while Kotoko did same with Martin Antwi.

    Their antics, which briefly delayed kick-off, went on until the end of the first half as neither side was ready to take the plunge with their 11th man.

    On their return for the second half, however, both teams sent 11 players each onto the pitch.

    Things looked headed for a draw in the keenly-contested tie until Bioh scored a dramatic winner in the fourth minute of injury time to win it for Aduana.

    The victory has left the Fire Boys in third position on the league table, one place above the Porcupine Warriors.

    Two-time African champions Kotoko are the most successful club in the history of the Premier League with 23 titles. Aduana have two titles to their name.

    After the match, some fans took to social media to share their amazement at Wednesday's bizarre incident. 
     

