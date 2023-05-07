How ‘All or Nothing’ clip inspired Arsenal to win at Newcastle as Aaron Ramsdale reflects on top-four heartache from 12 months ago

Aaron Ramsdale has revealed that a clip from the ‘All or Nothing’ documentary series inspired Arsenal to victory over Newcastle.

WHAT HAPPENED? During the 2021-22 campaign, Amazon cameras followed the Gunners around as they ultimately missed out on a top-four finish and Champions League qualification. A 2-0 defeat at St James’ Park in their penultimate game of the season cost Mikel Arteta’s side dear, with there a desire on their part to right those wrongs when returning to Tyneside.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ramsdale told Sky Sports after seeing a Martin Odegaard strike and a Fabian Schar own goal lift Arsenal to a 2-0 win in their latest Premier League outing: “Immense pride and bit of relief as well, especially with the talk of what happened last year, to come here and put on a performance. We wanted to impose ourselves onto the game and the crowd.

“It (last year’s game) wasn’t mentioned until the meeting just before we left the hotel. The manager showed us a clip from the documentary last year, showed all of our faces, staff included, showing how hurt we were feeling. We had that burning desire as soon as we left the hotel that it wasn’t going to be the same today. It may have given us extra motivation. When we needed to dig deep, it really helped us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal captain Odegaard, who scored a 30-yard stunner against the Magpies, was another to admit that the Gunners wanted to make amends for what happened at Newcastle in 2022. He said: “Last year here was one of the toughest days in my career to be honest. After dropping a few points, after the Man City game, to come back and beat Chelsea and then come here and win again I think shows the mentality, it shows how far we’ve come. We have to keep going, we have to keep digging and fight until the end. I think we showed something special today. To come here and win is not easy, the way we did it as well. We had to be very smart, we have to be a bit ugly at times and I think this is a big step for us; a young team, coming here and doing all the things we did I think it shows we’ve come a long way.”

WHAT NEXT? While Arsenal are showing fighting spirit, dropped points in a series of dramatic draws may come back to haunt them as they remain one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League table while the defending champions boast a game in hand.