Abhinav Sharma

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hoffenheim welcome Bayern Munich to PreZero Arena in their final Bundesliga fixture on Saturday.

Having picked up a 6-0 victory at Darmstadt last time out, the hosts are currently holding the final European spot and will be looking to fend off Freiburg, who are just one point behind.

The ousted Bundesliga champions, meanwhile, will look to wrap up an overall disappointing season with a second-place finish when they travel to Hoffenheim in what may or may not be Thomas Tuchel's last game in charge as the Bavarians' head coach.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date:Saturday, May 18, 2024
Kick-off time:2:30 pm BST
Venue:PreZero Arena

The match between Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich will be played at the PreZero Arena on Saturday, May 18, 2024, with kick-off at 2:30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be shown live in the UK. However, live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hoffenheim team news

Hoffenheim are set to end the season without the services of Dennis Geiger (groin) and Stanley Nsoki (hip), while Mergim Berisha and Marco John are ACL casualties.

Hoffenheim possible XI: Baumann; Grillitsch, Akpoguma, Kabak; Kaderabek, Stach, Promel, Bulter; Kramaric; Bebou, Beier

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Baumann, Philipp, Noll
Defenders:Kabak, Jurásek, Adams, Brooks, N'Soki, Akpoguma, Drexler
Midfielders:Skov, Grillitsch, Stach, Bischof, Kadeřábek, Bülter, Prömel, Geiger, Becker
Forwards:Weghorst, Kramarić, Beier, Bebou, Moerstedt

Bayern Munich team news

Thomas Tuchel was struck by another double fitness blow in Bayern Munich's win against Wolfsburg, as centre-back Kim Min-jae and striker Bryan Zaragoza were both hooked off in the 75th minute due to ankle and calf issues.

Bayern are already set to be without a raft of stars in Leroy Sane (abdominal), Serge Gnabry (hamstring), Jamal Musiala (knee), Kingsley Coman (groin) and Raphael Guerreiro (ligament), as well as long-term hamstring casualty Tarek Buchmann.

Harry Kane's back issue could also end his season early, and if Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (illness) cannot prove his fitness in time for Saturday, teenage striker Mathys Tel should lead the attack.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Mazraoui; Laimer, Goretzka; Zvonarek, Muller, Davies; Tel

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich
Defenders:De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Buchmann, Davies, Guerreiro, Mazraoui, Boey, Sarr
Midfielders:Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala
Forwards:Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
13/01/24FC Bayern München 3-0 TSG HoffenheimBundesliga
15/04/23FC Bayern München 1-1 TSG HoffenheimBundesliga
22/10/22TSG Hoffenheim 0-2 FC Bayern MünchenBundesliga
12/03/22TSG Hoffenheim 1-1 FC Bayern MünchenBundesliga
23/10/21FC Bayern München 4-0 TSG HoffenheimBundesliga

