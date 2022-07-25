History-making Son sends Premier League goal record warning to rivals as he prepares to renew Kane partnership at Spurs

The South Korean continues to star alongside an England international striker at club level, with both eager to achieve even more in north London

Son Heung-min has warned Premier League rivals that there will be no letting up in his devastating partnership with Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane as the pair seek to enhance a notable entry in the English top-flight record books. No other pairing has been as prolific in the modern era, with a piece of history once held by Chelsea duo Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard being re-written in the 2021-22 campaign.

Son and Kane have now combined for a remarkable haul of 41 goals between them, putting them five efforts clear at the top of that list, but “greed” on the part of both men means that they will be looking to raise that bar even higher in the 2022-23 season.

Will Son & Kane combine for more goals?

Spurs are set to open the new Premier League campaign at home to Southampton on August 6, with Son and Kane hoping to hit the ground running.

A highly-rated South Korea international that claimed a share of the Golden Boot last season believes there is more to come from a deadly strike pairing, telling GQ Korea: “I saw Kane's interview where he said that he spends more time with me than his wife. That's really the fact though. I also spend more time on the field with Kane than I do with my parents at home.

“We are really close. We understand each other really well, and we also know how the other is off the pitch. Kane and I both know what the other likes. It's really special.

“We have already made 41 goals together. What Kane and I really have in common is that we both have a lot of greed and have the strong will to always improve. Even beyond football skills, our mindsets are similar.

“I want to continue the record that I have set with a team-mate like this, although our record will be broken one day. Even when we're training, if one of us makes an assist for the other's goal, we joke around saying, 'Hey, it's our 42nd goal now?'”

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are now officially the most prolific partnership in Premier League history 🤝 pic.twitter.com/nrAiXDZ63H — GOAL (@goal) February 26, 2022

Who inspires Son?

The 30-year-old has become a global superstar in his own right across seven years at Tottenham, but he admits to looking to others for inspiration.

A Brazil international on the books at Paris Saint-Germain is one player he holds in high regard, with it revealed last season that Son often enquiries as to whether other household names are aware of who he is.

He added on his favourite footballers: “Neymar is a player that I really like, and I received a lot of inspiration from him when it comes to football.

“I recently talked to a Brazilian player on my team and joked, 'Does Neymar know me?' and he responded, 'Sonny, like we talk about Neymar, they also talk about you and Kane.'”