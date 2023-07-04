Harry Kane to Bayern Munich 'not worth talking about', insists Thomas Muller

Thomas Muller has insisted that "it is not worth talking about" Harry Kane's potential transfer to Bayern Munich from Tottenham.

Bayern keen to add a striker upfront

Want Kane to fill the boots

Daniel Levy wants € 100m for the striker

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spurs frontman has seen a move away from the club speculated on for some time, with Bayern Munich being heavily linked with the England international. The Bundesliga champions are seeking a replacement for Robert Lewandowski who left for Barcelona in 2022. Bayern submitted an initial €70 million (£60m/$76m) offer for Kane, which was turned down by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. Muller, who is well aware of the workings of the transfer market, believes that it is not worthwhile to talk about Kane at this stage, but expressed his admiration for the forward.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've actually told myself that as long as something is not done, it's not worth talking about," the Bayern forward told Bild.

When further pressed if he liked Kane, he replied with a laugh: "I don't know anyone that doesn't like him".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tottenham have made it clear that they do not want to put Kane up for sale but if they have to part ways with the striker then they want at least £100m ($127m), despite running the risk of losing him as a free agent in 2024. However, Bayern are reportedly set to make an improved offer of £86 million ($109m) to test Tottenham's resolve.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Kane remains open to moving to the Bundesliga after Manchester United ended their interest. However, it remains to be seen if Bayern will match the demands of Tottenham to get his services.