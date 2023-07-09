Guatemala vs Jamaica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Concacaf Gold Cup match between Guatemala and Jamaica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Guatemala and Jamaica will be vying for a spot in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals when they face each other at the TQL Stadium on Sunday.

It will be the first semi-final since their only other appearance in the last-four in 1996 for Los Chapines, who topped their Gold Cup group for the first time following the 3-2 win over Guadeloupe.

Whereas the Reggae Boyz picked up a 5-0 victory against Saint Kitts and Nevis to qualify for the knockouts second to United States from Group A.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Guatemala vs Jamaica kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 10pm BST Venue: TQL Stadium

It will kick off at 10pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Guatemala vs Jamaica online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 2 and available to stream live online through Viaplay.

Team news & squads

Guatemala team news

The scorers against Guadeloupe, Carlos Mejia and Rubio Rubin, look set to keep their place in the XI after the duo were introduced by Luis Fernando Tena as the two changes in the game, as Esteban Garcia and Darwin Lom get relegated to the bench.

Oscar Castellanos should continue ahead of Jorge Aparicio in the middle, with no apparent changes in the back four of Aaron Herrera, Jose Carlos Pinto, Nicolas Samayoa and Jose Ardon.

Having saved an 88th-minute penalty on Tuesday, Nicholas Hagen is the hero in between the sticks.

Guatemala possible XI: Hagen; Herrera, Pinto, Samayoa, Ardon; Castellanos, Saravia; Mendez-Laing, Galindo, Mejia; Rubin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hagen, Jerez, Perez Defenders: Ardon, Samayoa, Pinto, Herrera, Morales, Gordillo, Robles Midfielders: Altan, Mejia, Saravia, Lopez, Galindo, Sequen, Castellanos, Aparicio Forwards: Rubin, Archila, Lom, Mendez-Liang, Garcia

Jamaica team news

Jahmali Waite and Coniah Boyce-Clarke were both given minutes in place of skipper Andre Blake, with the latter to return in goal for the knockout stage encounter.

While the eight-minute appearance was the first for Boyce-Clarke for Jamaica, Jon Russell and Di'Shon Bernard scored their first international goals, with substitutes Daniel Johnson and Cory Burke also on target against Saint Kitts and Nevis.

However, Shamar Nicholson and West Ham's Michail Antonio are looking to score their first goal for their country since September 2021 and January 2022, respectively, while Demarai Gray has backed up with a couple of goals at the tournament.

Jamaica possible XI: Blake; Lembikisa, Lowe, Bernard, Lawrence; Reid, Johnson, Russell, Gray; Antonio, Nicholson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Boyce-Clarke, Waite Defenders: Lembikisa, Bell, Pinnock, Bernard, Lowe, Mariappa, Lawrence, Brown Midfielders: Lambert, Johnson, Decordova-Reid, Latibeaudiere, Parris, Russell Forwards: Bailey, Burke, Nicholson, Gray, Richards, Antonio

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 13, 2012 Guatemala 2-1 Jamaica Concacaf WC qualifier June 6, 2012 Jamaica 2-1 Guatemala Concacaf WC qualifier June 11, 2011 Jamaica 2-0 Guatemala Concacaf Gold Cup November 21, 2007 Jamaica 2-0 Guatemala International friendly October 1, 2005 Jamaica 2-1 Guatemala International friendly

