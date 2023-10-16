Greece vs Netherlands: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Greece will take on Netherlands in a battle for the second spot in Group B of the Euro qualifiers on Monday. They are second and third respectively, behind leaders France who have all their games so far.
When these two teams met back in September 2023, Netherlands beat Greece 3-0 but Monday's hosts will be banking on home advantage to pick up a win in this reverse fixture.
Greece's form should give them enough confidence - they have won their last two fixtures with an aggregate scoreline of 7-0. Netherlands, on the other hand, are heading into the game on the back of a defeat at the hands of France.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Greece vs Netherlands kick-off time
|Date:
|October 16, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7.45pm BST
|Venue:
|OPAP Arena
The game between Greece and Netherlands will be played at the OPAP Arena on Monday. Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Greece vs Netherlands online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on Viaplay Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Greece team news
Following their victorious encounter against Ireland, Greece head coach Gus Poyet is likely to be cautious about making changes to a winning strategy in Athens.
We can expect to see Atlanta United striker Giakoumakis in the starting lineup once again. Poyet also has no fresh injuries or suspensions as concerns for Monday's game,
Greece predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Rota, Retsos, Mavropanos, Tsimikas; Bakasetas, Kourbelis, Mantalos; Masouras, Giakoumakis, Pelkas
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vlachodimos, Paschalakis, Athanasiadis
|Defenders:
|Tzavellas, Tsimikas, Chatzidiakos, Giannoulis, Baldock, Retsos, Rota, Koulierakis
|Midfielders:
|Bakasetas, Mantalos, Bouchalakis, Kourbelis, Pelkas, Siopis, Papanikolaou
|Forwards:
|Masouras, Pavlidis, Limnios, Giakoumakis, Fountas, Charzigiovanis, Ioannidis
Netherlands team news
Netherlands have their fair share of fitness problems and those were further compounded during the first half of their defeat against France. Striker Wout Weghorst encountered an unknown injury, and was replaced by Donyell Malen after just 38 minutes.
Verbruggen, Tijjani Reijnders, and Joey Veerman also earned their debuts with the Oranje in the previous match and could feature once again on Monday.
Netherlands predicted XI: Verbruggen; Geertruida, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, Reijnders, Veerman, Hartman; Simons, Malen, Bergwijn
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Flekken, Noppert, Verbruggen
|Defenders:
|Ake, Van Dijk, Dumfries, Geertruida, Hartman, De Ligt, Maatsen, Van de Ven, De Vrij
|Midfielders:
|Berghuis, Blind, De Jong, Koopmeiners, De Roon, Veerman, Reijnders, Wieffer
|Forwards:
|Gakpo, Lang, Malen, Simons
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Fixture
|Competition
|September 2023
|Netherlands 3-0 Greece
|Euro qualifier
|September 2016
|Netherlands 1-2 Greece
|Friendly
|April 2004
|Netherlands 4-0 Greece
|Friendly
|December 1991
|Greece 0-2 Netherlands
|Friendly
|November 1990
|Netherlands 2-0 Greece
|Euro qualifier