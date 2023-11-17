Finland vs Northern Ireland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Northern Ireland will play for pride when they take on Finland on Friday in a Euro 2024 qualifying game from Group H in Helsinki.
Despite recent losses against Denmark, Slovenia and Kazakhstan, Friday's hosts are assured a place in the play-offs via their run in the Nations League.
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland lost for the sixth time when Michael O'Neill's went down 1-0 against Slovenia which culminated in their elimination.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Finland vs Northern Ireland kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 17, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Helsinki Olympic Stadium
The UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Finland and Northern Ireland will be played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland.
It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on November 17 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Finland vs Northern Ireland online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Finland team news
Finland boss Markku Kanerva is likely to bring in Pyry Soiri on the right flank, apart from a couple of alterations since the Kazakhstan defeat.
Benjamin Kallman may be handed an opportunity to lead the line of attack.
Finland possible XI: Hradecky; Jensen, Hoskonen, Ivanov; Soiri, Kairinen, Kamara, Hakans; Pukki, Kallman, Taylor.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hradecky, Sinisalo, Keto
|Defenders:
|R. Jensen, Ivanov, Hoskonen, Soiri, Tenho, Peltola, Uronen, Pallas, Galvez
|Midfielders:
|Kamara, Taylor, Lingman, Hakans, Kairinen, F. Jensen, Lod, Schuller
|Forwards:
|Kallman, Pukki, Pohjanpalo
Northern Ireland team news
Midfielder Shea Charles is suspended on account of his sending-off in the Slovenia loss in October.
Jonny Evans, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Paddy Lane and Brad Lyons all miss out through injury set-backs, while Paddy McNair is back from a ban to start either at the back or midfield.
Northern Ireland possible XI: Hazard; Hume, McNair, Ballard, Lewis; Smyth, Thompson, Saville, Price, Taylor; Magennis.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hazard, Southwood, McMullan
|Defenders:
|McNair, Lewis, Ballard, Brown, Hume, Spencer, Toal, Forbes
|Midfielders:
|Saville, Thompson, Jones, McMenamin, Smyth, Price, Kennedy, Boyd-Munce, McCausland, Devlin
|Forwards:
|Magennis, Washington, D. Charles, Taylor, Marshall
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two nations faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 26, 2023
|Northern Ireland 0-1 Finland
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|October 11, 2015
|Finland 1-1 Northern Ireland
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|March 29, 2015
|Northern Ireland 2-1 Finland
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|August 15, 2012
|Northern Ireland 3-3 Finland
|International friendly
|August 16, 2006
|Finland 1-2 Northern Ireland
|International friendly