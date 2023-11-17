Finland vs Northern Ireland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Finland and N. Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Northern Ireland will play for pride when they take on Finland on Friday in a Euro 2024 qualifying game from Group H in Helsinki.

Despite recent losses against Denmark, Slovenia and Kazakhstan, Friday's hosts are assured a place in the play-offs via their run in the Nations League.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland lost for the sixth time when Michael O'Neill's went down 1-0 against Slovenia which culminated in their elimination.

Finland vs Northern Ireland kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: Helsinki Olympic Stadium

The UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Finland and Northern Ireland will be played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on November 17 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Finland vs Northern Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay.

Team news & squads

Finland team news

Finland boss Markku Kanerva is likely to bring in Pyry Soiri on the right flank, apart from a couple of alterations since the Kazakhstan defeat.

Benjamin Kallman may be handed an opportunity to lead the line of attack.

Finland possible XI: Hradecky; Jensen, Hoskonen, Ivanov; Soiri, Kairinen, Kamara, Hakans; Pukki, Kallman, Taylor.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hradecky, Sinisalo, Keto Defenders: R. Jensen, Ivanov, Hoskonen, Soiri, Tenho, Peltola, Uronen, Pallas, Galvez Midfielders: Kamara, Taylor, Lingman, Hakans, Kairinen, F. Jensen, Lod, Schuller Forwards: Kallman, Pukki, Pohjanpalo

Northern Ireland team news

Midfielder Shea Charles is suspended on account of his sending-off in the Slovenia loss in October.

Jonny Evans, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Paddy Lane and Brad Lyons all miss out through injury set-backs, while Paddy McNair is back from a ban to start either at the back or midfield.

Northern Ireland possible XI: Hazard; Hume, McNair, Ballard, Lewis; Smyth, Thompson, Saville, Price, Taylor; Magennis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hazard, Southwood, McMullan Defenders: McNair, Lewis, Ballard, Brown, Hume, Spencer, Toal, Forbes Midfielders: Saville, Thompson, Jones, McMenamin, Smyth, Price, Kennedy, Boyd-Munce, McCausland, Devlin Forwards: Magennis, Washington, D. Charles, Taylor, Marshall

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two nations faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 26, 2023 Northern Ireland 0-1 Finland UEFA European Championship Qualifiers October 11, 2015 Finland 1-1 Northern Ireland UEFA European Championship Qualifiers March 29, 2015 Northern Ireland 2-1 Finland UEFA European Championship Qualifiers August 15, 2012 Northern Ireland 3-3 Finland International friendly August 16, 2006 Finland 1-2 Northern Ireland International friendly

