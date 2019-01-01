Felda's back-up players called upon to shine in bottom-of-table clash against KL

The two teams are separated by two points in the relegation zone, although tonight's visitors have a game in hand.

Bottom-placed Felda United will have their work cut out for them, when they take on second-last (KL) in their week 20 clash on Wednesday.

The two teams are separated by two points in the relegation zone, although tonight's visitors have a game in hand.

When met by Goal before conducting team training on Tuesday, assistant coach Zahid Hashim revealed that although Singapore international Khairul Amri Kamal is expected to be fit for the match, two of their other key players will not be available.

Head coach Nidzam Jamil was away on certification, but he will return for the clash that will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium.

"He (Khairul) was given 45 minutes last weekend against , and he's said that he is ready. God willing, he'll be fielded at the start against KL.

Khairul Amri. Photo by Sports Regime

"We will be without Hadin (skipper and winger Hadin Azman) [due to injury picked up against Selangor], and Masaki (defender Masaki Watanabe) due to accumulated bookings. In addition, some of our players may have to be rested after having played in two, three consecutive matches," explained the trainer.

He now calls upon the players who will be selected for the encounter to help them reach top-tier safety.

"Admittedly the absences will disrupt our plans, but regardless we have reserve players who haven't been able to shine previously.

"They will get another chance against KL and I have faith in them. Our current position is precarious, but each team will want to win what should be an open game. I will put my trust in the players selected for the match," said Zahid.

