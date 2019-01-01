Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru happy at Galatasaray

The Nigeria international has expressed his wish to remain with the Turkish side pending the time he will be issued a work permit in England

Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru has stated that he is happy at Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray.

The 21-year-old joined the Turk Telekom Stadı outfit from the Toffees on loan last summer after failing to remain with Anderlecht where he spent the 2017/18 season despite the Belgian side having an option to keep him for another term.

The forward fell out with the authority of the club following a serious knee injury that sidelined him for five months which cost him a place at the World Cup.

On teaming up with Fatih Terim’s men, the former Eupen player has continued to be impressive scoring nine goals in 18 league appearances for the side, including his first career hat-trick against Ankaragucu in January.

And the forward who still desires to play in the Premier League has expressed his wish to remain with the Yellow-Reds pending the time he will be issued a work permit in England.

“I’m very happy here,”Onyekuru told Kralspor. “I love Galatasaray. My dream is to play in the Premier League, but I’m having some problems with the work permit.

Article continues below

“If they agree with Everton, I will stay at Galatasaray.”

Onyekuru will hope to continue his impressive form when Galatasaray, second in the league, take on Trabzonspor on Sunday.