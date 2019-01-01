Eric Bailly joins Lukaku in Jay-Z's Roc Nation management

The Cote d'Ivoire international becomes the latest athlete and third footballer to be associated the agency owned by the rap icon

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has joined Roc Nation Sports, a subsidiary of Jay-Z's Roc Nation - an entertainment company.

The 24-year-old becomes the third footballer to join the agency after teammate Romelu Lukaku and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

The management firm is home to athletes from different sports including basketball, boxing, baseball and American football.

Bailly was welcomed to Roc Nation by New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia as they both swapped their signed shirts for a pose.

With the Red Devils back from their Dubai training tour ahead of Sunday's league game against Tottenham Hotspur, Lukaku shared a message on social media to welcome the Ivorian defender to the 'family'.

"A big welcome to the newest member of the Roc Nation Sports family, my brother and teammate Eric Bailly," Lukaku tweeted.

A big welcome to the newest member of the @rocnationsports family, my brother and teammate @ericbailly24💎 #RocBoys pic.twitter.com/xvyluZ0pSL — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) January 8, 2019

Bailly is currently serving a three-game suspension following his expulsion in United's 4-1 win over Bournemouth and he is expected to back in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team when they host Brighton and Hove Albion on January 19.

Earlier this week, the centre-back was named in Caf 2018 African XI four-man defence alongside countryman Serge Aurier, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Juventus' Medhi Benatia.