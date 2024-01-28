Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arguably the biggest surprise package of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Equatorial Guinea take on Guinea in the last-16 on Sunday at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan.

Having topped a group containing Nigeria and hosts Ivory Coast and coming off back-to-back thumping wins, they will harbour genuine ambitions of going deep - even if the winner of this game will face Egypt or DR Congo in the quarter-finals.

Guinea, meanwhile, will be looking to snap a six-game losing streak in the AFCON knockout phase. A draw with Cameroon and a win over Gambia in Group C were enough for them to qualify as one of the four best third-placed sides for this stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea kick-off time

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: Alassane Ouattara Stadium

The Africa Cup of Nations match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea will be played at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Sunday, January 28, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream live through Sky Sports Football.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Equatorial Guinea team news

Juan Micha has used the same 4-3-3 formation in Equatorial Guinea's three previous games and will almost certainly do so again in this match. Veteran striker Emilio Nsue scored five goals in the group stages and will look to continue to up his tally as the top-scorer at AFCON.

Equatorial Guinea possible XI: Owono; Akapo, Obiang, Coco, Ndong; Salvador, Ganet, Bikoro, Miranda, Pepin; Nsue

Position Players Goalkeepers: Owono, Embela, Sapunga Defenders: Senra, Anieboh, Elo, Ndong, C. Ondo, Akapo, Coco, Obiang, H. Buyla Midfielders: Bikoro, Salvador, Machin, J. Buyla, Balboa, Eneme, Ganet, F. Nsue Forwards: Obama, E. Nsue, Miranda, Ela, Nlavo, J. Ondo, Siafa

Guinea team news

Stuttgart goal-machine Serhou Guirassy returned from injury to make the starting XI for the National Elephants and managed to play an hour before he was hooked off in his side's 2-0 defeat to Senegal last week, so he should once again get the nod in Abidjan.

Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, who missed The National Elephants' first two games due to injury, is also expected to start in attack.

Guinea possible XI: Kone; Diakite, Sow, M Camara, Sylla; Moriba, Diawara; A Camara, Keita, Conte; Guirassy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keita, Camara, Koné Defenders: Conte, Diakite, Sylla, Sylla, Diakhaby, Janvier, Sow, Camara Midfielders: Diawara, Cisse, Camara, Toure, Konate, Kourouma, Cisse Forwards: Kamano, Guilavogui, Bayo, Kante, Conte

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever Africa Cup of Nations meeting between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea.

Useful links