England U17 vs Uzbekistan U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup last 16

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between England and Uzbekistan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023 Round of 16 continues on Wednesday as former winners England take on Uzbekistan at the Jakarta International Stadium.

The Young Lions finished their group stage campaign with a narrow 2-1 defeat against Brazil, but still progressed to the knock-out stages as Group C leaders by virtue of goal difference after winning their first two games against New Caledonia (10-0) and Iran (2-1).

Ryan Garry’s side will now face an Uzbekistan side who reached the knockout phase as the four best third-placed teams during group stages. They finished with four points in Group B after beating Canada 3-0 in the opening game and earning a deserved point in a 2-2 draw against a star-studded Spain side in matchday three.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England vs Uzbekistan kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 am GMT Venue: Jakarta International Stadium

The last-16 game between England and Uzbekistan will be played at the Jakarta International Stadium on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Kick-off is at 8:30 am GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch England vs Uzbekistan online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on FIFA+ in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

England team news

Young Lions boss Ryan Garry has no fresh injury concerns to deal with from the group stages. And after playing a slightly rotated lineup against Brazil, he could revert to his full-strength XI for this knockout encounter, meaning Arsenal duo Ethan Nwaneri, and Lewis-Skelly, as well as Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg, and Chelsea defender Ishé Samuels-Smith could all return to starting XI here.

England U17 predicted lineup: Setford; Acheampong, Samuel, Samuels-Smith, Johnson; Golding, Lewis-Skelly; Nwaneri, Rigg, Ndala; Warhurst

Position Players Goalkeepers: Setford, Curd, Herrick Defenders: Acheampong, Meghoma, Samuel, Samuels-Smith, Murray-Campbell, Johnson Midfielders: McAllister, Golding, Amo-Ameyaw, Russell-Denny, Lewis-Skelly, Rigg Forwards: Dibling, Oboavwoduo, Ndala, Stevens, Warhurst, Nwaneri

Uzbekistan team news

Uzbekistan head coach Jamoliddin Rahmatullayev has been very consistent with his starting XI during the group phase, and is unlikely to make many changes for this knockout clash against England.

Striker Amirbek Saidov has been the shining light for Uzbekistan throughout the tournament so far. He bagged a fine brace in the 3-0 victory against Canada, before scoring the all-important second goal against Brazil to earn his side a vital point and advance to the knockout rounds.

Uzbekistan U17 predicted lineup: Sobirov; Tulkunbekov, Abdullayev, Jumatov, Abdulboriev; Reimov, Mirzaev; B. Karimov, O. Karimov, B. Shukurullaev; A. Saidov

Position Players Goalkeepers: M. Sobirov Defenders: B. Jumatov, S. Shodiboev, O. Uktamov, B. Shukurullaev, O. Karimov Midfielders: D. Abdullayev, L. Mirzayev, S. Abdulboriev, M. Reimov, A. Yokubov, A. Tulkunbekov Forwards: A. Turg'unboyev, K. Abraev, A. Saidov

Head-to-Head Record

England U17 and Uzbekistan U17 haven't played each other before, so this will be the first meetings between these two youth national side.

