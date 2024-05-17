How to watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, channels & more

Here’s all the information you’ll need to know about how to catch all the action from Imola

The 2024 Formula One season finally begins its European campaign this month, as Max Verstappen looks for a return to winning ways at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from northern Italy.

The Dutchman slipped up amid an otherwise imperious campaign in Miami, as Lando Norris secured a career-first victory in Florida to deny him success. Verstappen will feel as if he has a point to prove as the sport returns to his home continent now, and will be widely considered the early frontrunner for success at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari - best known as Imola to devotees.

With the continued off-field saga of Red Bull’s future continuing to rumble on after news of Adrian Newey’s impending exit, their star man will be keen to refocus matters on the track.

Article continues below

It’s shaping up to be a spectacular weekend of action, so how can you ensure you see every minute of action on the track in Italy? GOAL guides you through where to watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and the race itself.

Where is the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Getty Images

The 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 19th, at the familiar Imola Circuit, where it has been held since its inception.

The race was first added to the Formula One calendar in 2020, originally as a one-off event following the disruption brought to the season by the Covid-19 pandemic, but subsequently established itself as a regular fixture on the circuit.

Where can I watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Getty Images

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix through Sky Sports F1. This includes the main race itself and additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods throughout the weekend, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While Sky Sports F1 is not available on linear television, the service’s sports package will include the channel in various forms, and other British services, such as NOW TV, may also carry it for a surcharge.

To sign up for Sky Sports F1, visit the satellite provider’s website and follow the set-up instructions to purchase or activate your account. Prices typically start from £20.00 per month, on top of a regular Sky subscription cost.

2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix runs over the weekend, from Friday, May 17th, through Sunday, May 19th. Practice, sprint qualifying, the sprint race, qualifying, and the race itself are spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Can I watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on F1 TV?

Getty Images

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to the countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is unavailable in the United Kingdom, meaning fans hoping to use it would need a VPN to access it and watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on demand?

Getty Images

If you have a Sky Sports F1 subscription, you can watch back the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel’s digital and online options.

The Sky Go app, for mobile devices and personal tablets, will allow viewers to watch the race in full, while those with a Sky+ subscription will also be able to record the game and catch it retroactively.

Additionally, those with NOW TV will be able to draw upon the Sky Sports F1 coverage too effectively. However, due to the nature of the package, their ability to access on-demand replay broadcasts will be limited.

2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix FAQs

Getty Images

Where can I watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

You can watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1 and additionally stream the race through the Sky Go app.

The satellite broadcaster will show every race of the 2024 Formula One season on both its network and its streaming service.

When was the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix first held?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was first held in 2020, making it one of several non-traditional races added to an expanded Formula One calendar since the turn of the millennium.

Lewis Hamilton won the initial race, but the event has been dominated by Max Verstappen since, who has won the three subsequent events.

Who are the frontrunners for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen is the frontrunner for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, as the Dutchman continues his pursuit of a fourth consecutive world title.

The Red Bull man may find his team troubled by the future as Adrian Newey’s exit looms, but despite a loss to Lando Norris in Miami, he will be expected to bounce straight back in Italy this month.

What race follows the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is the Monaco Grand Prix, held at Circuit de Monaco in Monaco. Max Verstappen will be the defending victor from the 2023 event.

The course is often considered the most famous in the sport and will undoubtedly serve up its regular mix of drama and action on the streets of the city-state.