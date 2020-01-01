I-League: Sudeva sign former East Bengal winger Pintu Mahata

Pintu Mahata has moved on in search of regular playing time...

new entrants Sudeva have completed the signing of talented Indian winger Pintu Mahata, Goal can confirm. The player was linked with a move away from his previous club and finally signed on the dotted line on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old hot prospect spent the 2019-20 campaign at East Bengal and played seven matches for the Red and Golds as they finished runners-up in I-League. He has also played for and had seven appearances to his name in the 2018/19 edition of the I-League.

With East Bengal securing entry into the (ISL), concerns over first-team minutes prompted the player to seek chances elsewhere and the Delhi-based outfit, who is likely to field an all-Indian team in their debut season, came in with the right offer.

The expectation is that Pintu Mahata will have an important role to play at his new club as they prepare for their debut in senior professional football.

After the club was granted a ticket to the I-League, co-owner Anuj Gupta had told Goal , "It is a great moment not only for us but also for young talent who could not get opportunities despite having the ability. They can definitely approach me. Of course, we can only have 30 or so players on the team, so I will be very selective. We will be putting an all Indian contingent with a mix of youth and senior players."

Sudeva have appointed Bhutanese Chencho Dorji as their head coach for the upcoming I-League season. He joined Sudeva's residential football academy in November and has now been promoted to the senior team.