Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How many goals have they scored in every calendar year?

Two of the finest players ever to grace the game of football, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been at the top of their game for the past two decades.
The Portuguese, who is two and a half years older, started his professional career in 2002, two years before the Argentine. In his maiden season at the top flight, Ronaldo appeared in 16 matches for Sporting CP where he netted five goals. Messi, on the other hand, made his professional debut in 2004 where he played seven matches but did not score any goal.
Both the stars took two years to take their goals tally to double digits in a single calendar year. Ronaldo scored 13 goals in 2004 while Messi found the back of the net 12 times in 2006.
The former Barcelona star holds the record of scoring the most goals for club and country in a single calendar year. He netted 91 times in 69 matches in 2012. Ronaldo's most goals in a year was also in 2012 when he scored 63 goals in 71 matches.
In the ongoing year, the Manchester United attacker has scored 45 goals in 61 matches while Messi has 43 goals in 59 matches to his name.
Let us find out how many goals did Ronaldo and Messi score in every calendar year since their debuts.
Year
Ronaldo matches
Ronaldo goals
Messi matches
Messi goals
2002
16
5
N/A
N/A
2003
36
1
N/A
N/A
2004
60
13
7
0
2005
64
15
21
3
2006
60
25
33
12
2007
60
34
55
31
2008
58
35
48
22
2009
49
30
64
41
2010
59
48
64
60
2011
60
60
70
59
2012
71
63
69
91
2013
59
60
47
45
2014
60
61
66
58
2015
57
57
61
52
2016
57
55
62
59
2017
60
53
64
54
2018
53
49
54
51
2019
50
39
58
50
2020
45
44
48
27
2021
62
46
59
43