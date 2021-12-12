Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How many goals have they scored in every calendar year?

Ritabrata Banerjee|
Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel MessiGetty Images
Cristiano RonaldoL. Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's goals in every calendar since 2002...

Two of the finest players ever to grace the game of football, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been at the top of their game for the past two decades.

The Portuguese, who is two and a half years older, started his professional career in 2002, two years before the Argentine. In his maiden season at the top flight, Ronaldo appeared in 16 matches for Sporting CP where he netted five goals. Messi, on the other hand, made his professional debut in 2004 where he played seven matches but did not score any goal.

Both the stars took two years to take their goals tally to double digits in a single calendar year. Ronaldo scored 13 goals in 2004 while Messi found the back of the net 12 times in 2006.

Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Portugal ArgentinaGetty/Goal

The former Barcelona star holds the record of scoring the most goals for club and country in a single calendar year. He netted 91 times in 69 matches in 2012. Ronaldo's most goals in a year was also in 2012 when he scored 63 goals in 71 matches.

In the ongoing year, the Manchester United attacker has scored 45 goals in 61 matches while Messi has 43 goals in 59 matches to his name.

Let us find out how many goals did Ronaldo and Messi score in every calendar year since their debuts.

Year

Ronaldo matches

Ronaldo goals

Messi matches

Messi goals

2002

16

5

N/A

N/A

2003

36

1

N/A

N/A

2004

60

13

7

0

2005

64

15

21

3

2006

60

25

33

12

2007

60

34

55

31

2008

58

35

48

22

2009

49

30

64

41

2010

59

48

64

60

2011

60

60

70

59

2012

71

63

69

91

2013

59

60

47

45

2014

60

61

66

58

2015

57

57

61

52

2016

57

55

62

59

2017

60

53

64

54

2018

53

49

54

51

2019

50

39

58

50

2020

45

44

48

27

2021

62

46

59

43

Editors' Picks