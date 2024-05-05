Chelsea Women vs Bristol City Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Chelsea FC Women and Bristol City WFC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following a surprise 4-3 loss to Liverpool Women last time out, Chelsea Women will look to get their title bid back on track when they face Bristol City Women in Sunday's Women's Super League contest.

Meanwhile, the visitors have nothing to play for other than pride after their demotion was confirmed with a 4-0 thrashing to Manchester City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea FC Women vs Bristol City WFC kick-off time

Date: Sunday, May 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:45 pm BST Venue: Kingsmeadow

The WSL match between Chelsea Women and Bristol City Women will be played at Kingsmeadow in Kingston, England.

It will kick off at 6:45 pm BST on Sunday, May 5, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Bristol City WFC online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the WSL match between Chelsea Women and Bristol City Women will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football with live streaming available on Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea are sweating over the fitness of Melanie Leupolz and Lauren James after the pair missed Wednesday's loss through injury. Striker Mayra Ramirez is also questionable for Sunday's home contest due to a hamstring strain.

The Blues are also unable to call upon several other key players, including the likes of Aniek Nouwen, Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel, Jorja Fox and Nicky Evrard.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Perisset, Carter, Bright, Charles; Cuthbert, Ingle; Beever-Jones, Nusken, Reiten; Macario

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Evrard, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Charles, Buchanan, Fox, Bjorn Midfielders: Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Akpan, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd Forwards: Macario, James, Kirby, Hamano, Beever-Jones, Ramirez

Bristol City WFC team news

Bristol City remain without the defensive duo of Chloe Mustaki and Satara Murray. Head coach Lauren Smith is hopeful that Amalie Thestrup will be available for selection after being pulled out at halftime last weekend.

Abi Harrison could return to the starting XI after featuring as a half-time substitute against Man City.

Bristol City Women possible XI: Yanez; Bull, Aspin, Connolly, Layzell; Harrison, Syme, Rodgers, Furness, Napier; Thestrup

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yanez, Bentley, Clark, Foley, Davies Defenders: Powell, Struck, Layzell, Aspin, Wilde, Ward Midfielders: Connolly, Rodgers, Napier, Bull, Syme, Stratigakis, Furness, Pearce Forwards: Harrison, Thestrup, Morgan, Jones, Woolley, Evans, Teisar, Kendall

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/12/23 Bristol City WFC 0-3 Chelsea FC Women The FA Women's Super League 14/03/21 Chelsea FC Women 6-0 Bristol City WFC FA Women's League Cup 14/02/21 Bristol City WFC 0-5 Chelsea FC Women The FA Women's Super League 13/09/20 Chelsea FC Women 9-0 Bristol City WFC The FA Women's Super League 12/01/20 Chelsea FC Women 6-1 Bristol City WFC The FA Women's Super League

