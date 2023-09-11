WATCH: What a hit! Chelsea's £42.5m new boy Cole Palmer scores brilliant goal for England U21s

Chelsea's newest signing Cole Palmer scored a sensational goal for England against Luxembourg in the Euro U21 qualifiers.

Palmer scores for England

England won 3-0

Madueke also grabs assist

WHAT HAPPENED? As England U21 played their first U21 Euro qualifier, Palmer finished off with a lethal finish on his left foot to help the Three Lions to a comfortable 3-0 win. Palmer's new employers will be very happy with his performance throughout the game as he also assisted the first for his former Manchester City teammate, Liam Delap.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Palmer will be looking forward to his debut for the Blues as his deal was not finalised on time ahead of the game against Nottingham Forest last weekend. The good news for Chelsea was also that Noni Madueke also managed to grab an assist in the game against Luxembourg.

WHAT NEXT? Palmer will be involved with Chelsea on Sunday, September 17 against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.