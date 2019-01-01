Champions League fate is in our hands, says Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana

The Dutch Eredivisie leaders edged Mauricio Pochettino's side on Tuesday to boost their chances of progressing to the final

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is excited with 's result in the Uefa , beating Hotspur 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final.

Donny van de Beek's 15th-minute goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium put them on the brink of qualifying for their first Champions League final since 1995.

The crucial win gave them a goal advantage ahead of the return fixture in Amsterdam next Wednesday.

Thrilled by the team's performance in London, Onana feels the Sons of Gods can advance to the final in Madrid.

"Our fate is in our hands," Onana tweeted.

The 23-year-old also reserved praise for Ajax fans who travelled across borders to cheer the team to victory.

"You guys made this place your own! Thank you for all your support, see you on Sunday," he added.

You guys made this place your own! Thank you for all your support, see you on Sunday ♥️ ❌❌❌ #UCL #totaja pic.twitter.com/YVBBmacLIe — Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) April 30, 2019

Onana's have been paired against , Guinea-Bissau and Benin in Group F of the 2019 .

The Indomitable Lions will begin their title defence against Guinea-Bissau at the Ismailia Stadium on June 25.