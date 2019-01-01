Cavani and Meunier want PSG stays but uncertain over future

The duo both admit to wanting to stay with the Ligue 1 champions but with their contracts running out in 2020 both admit they could depart

Edison Cavani and Thomas Meunier both want to remain at next season but have admitted their futures may be out of their hands.

With already decided in their favour, PSG had little problem dispatching relegation-threatened on Saturday with a 4-0 victory.

Cavani scored PSG’s second, just four minutes into the game, for his 18th goal in just 20 Ligue 1 constests this season.

Angel di Maria and a Kylian Mbappe brace made up the rest of the scoring for the Ligue 1 champions.

Cavani’s name has popped up in transfer rumours dating back to last summer, and questions persist with his contract set to expire after next season.

But the 32-year-old striker is in no mood to leave, hailing the fans after PSG’s final home game of the season.

"It's beautiful (the connection with the fans),” Cavani told Canal+. “These are things you can keep forever.

“Everything is based on work, education and professionalism. The fans give you the recognition of that. And sincerely it's beautiful. I can only thank them by giving myself on the pitch.

“It is necessary to respect my contract. I want to finish my contract here. We'll see after (the end of the season). I want to stay here, I like the club, the city and my life here.

“But well, in football, it doesn't depend only on you. There are also the board. But me, I want to stay here until the end of my contract.”

Full-back Meunier is another who could find himself leaving the club this summer, as his contract also runs down at the end of next season.

The 27-year-old will complete his third campaign with PSG on Friday when the club close out the season against Dijon.

And he admits it was a strange season due to their failure in Europe, but he still considers it a good campaign and hopes he can be a part of the club’s future.

"The people will always come back to the same problem,” Meunier told Canal+. “Today, we confirmed the supremacy on the French league. It is good to stay at the top. Good work was done.

“There are things to change, nothing is ever perfect, but we must congratulate ourselves for the work done.

“I don't have anything clear [on my future]. People still talking, I have one year of contract left. The club knows my position, I want to stay.

"Maybe they want to change the team."