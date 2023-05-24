Brighton vs Man City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton will welcome newly crowned Premier League champions Manchester City at the Falmer Stadium on Wednesday. Brighton are currently in sixth place in the table having secured their first-ever qualification to a European competition and Pep Guardiola's team has been unbeaten in their last 24 matches across all competitions.

Brighton are a very attacking team and they have scored 70 goals so far in the Premier League this season - that's more than third-placed Newcastle and fourth-placed Manchester United. Their top scorer is Argentinian midfielder Alexis Mac Allister who has scored 10 goals. Pascal Gross also has been influential with seven assists to his name.

Manchester City have knocked their competition out of the park this season and will be confident of ending the season with a 14-game winning run by taking six points in their final two fixtures. Their top scorer Erling Haaland is well ahead in the race for the Golden Boot and has had a phenomenal debut season in English football.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brighton vs Man City kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Falmer Stadium

It will kick off at 8 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Brighton vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League, Ultra HDR Watch here

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and can be streamed live online through the Sky Sports app.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that Adam Webster will return to the matchday squad for their Premier League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday. However, De Zerbi has warned that Webster will not be able to play the full 90 minutes and that he will likely be used as a substitute.

De Zerbi has also confirmed that Robert Sanchez will not be on the bench for the game against City. Sanchez has been out of action due to an injury, and the boss has said that he is not yet ready to return to action.

Brighton will be without a number of key players for the game against City, including Solly March, Adam Lallana, Tariq Lamptey, Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento due to injury However, De Zerbi will be confident that his side can still cause an upset against the Premier League champions.

Brighton possible XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; Buonanotte, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steele Defenders: Dunk, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman Midfielders: Mac Allister, Caicedo, Gilmour, Grob, Ayari, Buonanotte, Mitoma Forwards: Welbeck, Enciso, Undav, Ferguson

Manchester City team news

Nathan Ake is recovering well from a hamstring injury but is not expected to be fit for Wednesday's Premier League game against Brighton. The Dutch international defender has missed the last four games but has been working hard in the gym and on the training field, and is making good progress. However, City boss Guardiola would not want to rush Ake back.

They will be without Ake for the trip to Brighton, but they have a strong squad and should be able to cope with his absence. With the FA Cup and Champions League final coming up next month, City may opt to rotate their squad for the two remaining league games.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Carson, Ortega Defenders: Dias, Akanji, Gomez, Walker, Lewis, Stones, Laporte Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, Silva, Palmer Forwards: Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez, Haaland

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Man City 3-1 Brighton Premier League October 2022 Man City 3-0 Brighton Premier League April 2022 Brighton 1-4 Man City Premier League October 2021 Brighton 3-2 Man City Premier League May 2021 Man City 1-0 Brighton Premier League

