Brighton vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City will look to make the best of their game in hand when they take on Brighton at the Amex on Thursday.

Four points off the summit, Pep Guardiola's men have two games in hand as compared to the closest title contenders in Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Citizens were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid but progressed to the FA Cup final with a 1-0 win over Chelsea last weekend.

Whereas, Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls had a 12-day break after a 1-1 league draw at Burnley.

Brighton vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Amex

The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City will be played at the American Express Stadium - or Amex - in Brighton and Hove, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, April 25, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with live streaming available on Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Apart from long-term injury absentees Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood, James Milner, Adam Webster and Tariq Lamptey are also sidelined through injuries.

De Zerbi will also sweat on the availability of the likes of Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso, Evan Ferguson and Billy Gilmour.

If Estupinan is not passed fit for Thursday's game, either Igor Julio or Valentin Barco will need to slot in at left-back.

Meanwhile, Ansu Fati may start on the bench amid attacking options such as Simon Adingra, Facundo Buonanotte, Adam Lallana and Joao Pedro.

Brighton possible XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Gross, Baleba; Adingra, Lallana, Pedro; Welbeck

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Barco, Veltman Midfielders: Baleba, Gilmour, Moder, Gross, Buonanotte, Lallana Forwards: Enciso, Pedro, Ferguson, Welbeck, Adingra, Ansu Fati

Manchester City team news

Erling Haaland missed training after he was forced off with a niggle in the FA Cup win against Chelsea, while Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva emerge as doubts.

The likes of John Stones and Ruben Dias could start at the Amex as Guardiola aims to rotate a few players, but Rodri may continue in midfield.

Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and Kevin De Bruyne are also available for selection after recovering from their respective knocks.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, De Bruyne, Doku; Alvarez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 21, 2023 Manchester City 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League May 24, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Manchester City Premier League October 22, 2022 Manchester City 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League April 20, 2022 Manchester City 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League October 23, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion 1-4 Manchester City Premier League

