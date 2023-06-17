Brazil vs Guinea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between Brazil and Guinea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Selecao will take on Guinea in an international friendly at Espanyol's RCDE Stadium on Saturday.

Selecao were knocked out by Croatia on penalties in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals, and the South American giants have been without a permanent manager ever since, as that was their last game with Tite in charge.

Now under interim manager Ramon Menezes, who is the nation's U20 head coach, Brazil fell to a 2-1 loss to Morocco as part of the three friendly games to be played in a row. After facing Guinea, there will be an encounter against Senegal on June 20.

Meanwhile, Guinea last suffered a 2-1 defeat to Egypt in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Coach Kaba Diawara will use the match against Brazil to prepare his team for September's clash with Malawi where they need just a point to make it to the Afcon finals.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brazil vs Guinea kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm BST Venue: RCDE Stadium

The international friendly game between Brazil and Guinea is scheduled for June 17, 2023, at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Brazil vs Guinea online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The game will not be televised live in the UK, but you can follow live updates on GOAL. The Brazilian national team's Twitter account (@CBF_Futebol) should also provide live in-game updates and match highlights after the game.

Team news & squads

Brazil team news

Menezes gave a run for six uncapped players against Morocco but may look up to some star names in order to get his house in order over here.

Emerson Royal and Andrey Santos haven't been called up for the upcoming double-header, while Vanderson would eye his international debut in place of the former at right-back.

The attack is likely to be led by Richarlison, with Rodrygo switching to the right flank, while Vinicius Junior completes the forward line-up and with Casemiro in charge of the engine room.

Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Vanderson, Ibanez, Militao, Telles; Paqueta, Casemiro, Guimaraes; Rodrygo, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton Defenders: Ibanez, Eder Militao, Maquinhos, Nino, Danilo, Vanderson, Alex Telles, Ayrton Lucas Midfielders: Andre, Gumiares, Casemiro, Joelinton Forwards: Paqueta, Malcolm, Pedro, Raphael Veiga, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Rony, Vinicius Junior

Guinea team news

Diawara may offer a few tired legs some rest after enduring the full 90 against Egypt just a couple of days ago, but will still look to field a competitive XI against one of the most formidable sides in the world.

Midfielder Naby Keita is likely to be handed the captain's armband.

Given Mouctar Diakhaby's knock against Egypt, Mohamed Camara may get the nod in defense, while Jose Kante starts up front.

Guinea possible XI: Kone; A. Conte, Sow, M. Camara, I. Sylla; Diawara, Moriba; Guilavogui, N. Keita, Kamano; Kante.

Position Players Goalkeepers: A. Keita, Kone, L. Diakhaby Defenders: M. Camara, Sow, I. Conte, A. Conte, I. Sylla, D. Sylla, Diakite Midfielders: Diawara, Konate, N. Keita, Moriba, Cisse, A. Camara, Diaby, Kamano, Guilavogui, M. Sylla Forwards: Guirassy, Kante

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time that Brazil and Guinea face each other.

