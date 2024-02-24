This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester CityAFC Bournemouth vs Manchester CityAFC BournemouthPremier League

How to watch the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending champions Manchester City will make the trip to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth on Saturday evening, looking to trim the four-point gap to the Premier League summit.

As for Bournemouth, Andoni Iraola's side are currently sitting in 13th place in the Premier League standings, holding a comfy eight-point buffer above the relegation zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City kick-off time

Date:Saturday, February 24, 2024
Kick-off time:5:30 pm GMT
Venue:Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth will welcome Manchester City to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, February 24, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 5:30 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports Premier LeagueWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and Manchester City will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

AFC Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth remain without the services of Tyler Adams, Max Aarons (both dealing with long-term thigh issues), Ryan Fredericks (calf), James Hill (ankle), Romain Faivre, and Darren Randolph ( both illness), while Philip Billing misses the visit of Man City through suspension.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Sinisterra; Solanke

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Radu, Travers, Neto
Defenders:Senesi, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kerkez, Smith
Midfielders:Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Traore, Christie, Brooks
Forwards:Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Manchester City team news

Man City will likely have to make do without Jack Grealish (muscle), and Josko Gvardiol (ankle), while Kevin De Bruyne remained on the bench throughout the Brentford game with a minor hamstring knock, and will be assessed late ahead of kickoff.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake; Nunes, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ortega, Carson
Defenders:Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker
Midfielders:Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb
Forwards:Alvarez, Haaland

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
04/11/23Man City 6-1 BournemouthEngland Premier League
25/02/23Bournemouth 1-4 Man CityEngland Premier League
13/08/22Man City 4-0 BournemouthEngland Premier League
24/09/20Man City 2-1 BournemouthEngland EFL Cup
15/07/20Man City 2-1 BournemouthEngland Premier League

Useful links

