Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Defending champions Manchester City will make the trip to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth on Saturday evening, looking to trim the four-point gap to the Premier League summit.
As for Bournemouth, Andoni Iraola's side are currently sitting in 13th place in the Premier League standings, holding a comfy eight-point buffer above the relegation zone.
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, February 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5:30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth will welcome Manchester City to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, February 24, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 5:30 pm GMT in the UK.
How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams
The Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and Manchester City will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
AFC Bournemouth team news
Bournemouth remain without the services of Tyler Adams, Max Aarons (both dealing with long-term thigh issues), Ryan Fredericks (calf), James Hill (ankle), Romain Faivre, and Darren Randolph ( both illness), while Philip Billing misses the visit of Man City through suspension.
Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Sinisterra; Solanke
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Radu, Travers, Neto
|Defenders:
|Senesi, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kerkez, Smith
|Midfielders:
|Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Traore, Christie, Brooks
|Forwards:
|Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert
Manchester City team news
Man City will likely have to make do without Jack Grealish (muscle), and Josko Gvardiol (ankle), while Kevin De Bruyne remained on the bench throughout the Brentford game with a minor hamstring knock, and will be assessed late ahead of kickoff.
Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake; Nunes, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ortega, Carson
|Defenders:
|Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker
|Midfielders:
|Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb
|Forwards:
|Alvarez, Haaland
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/11/23
|Man City 6-1 Bournemouth
|England Premier League
|25/02/23
|Bournemouth 1-4 Man City
|England Premier League
|13/08/22
|Man City 4-0 Bournemouth
|England Premier League
|24/09/20
|Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
|England EFL Cup
|15/07/20
|Man City 2-1 Bournemouth
|England Premier League