Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Jude Bellingham of Borussia DortmundGetty Images
How to watch Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga in the UK as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will face Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga clash on Sunday at Signal Iduna Park.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg live on Sky Sports in the UK!

A win against Wolfsburg on Sunday will help BVB reduce the gap to league leaders Bayern Munich to just one point at the top.

Wolfsburg, too, will be aiming for three points as they are pushing for a European spot. They currently have 46 points from 30 matches, two points behind Bayer Leverkusen.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg on TV in the UK as well as how to stream it live online.

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg kick-off time

Game:Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg
Date:May 7, 2023
Kick-off:4.30pm BST
Venue:Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga game between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg is scheduled for Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Signal Iduna Park.

It will kick off at 11.30am EDT in the USA, 4.30pm BST in the UK, and 9pm IST in India.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channelLive stream
UKSky Sports FootballSky Sports Website/App

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match can be watched on Sky Sports Football and can be streamed on Sky Sports Website/App.

Team news

Kevin Paredes wolfsburg 2022-23Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund team news & squad

Dortmund are set to miss five players - Mateu Morey Bauza, Julien Duranville, Soumaila Coulibaly, Thomas Meunier and Nico Schlotterbeck - due to injuries.

Julian Brandt and Emre Can will accompany Jude Bellingham in the midfield, while in-form winger Donyell Malen will start alongside Sebastien Haller and Karim Adeyemi upfront.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Hummels, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Can, Brandt; Malen, Haller, Adeyemi

PositionPlayers
GoalkeepersKobel, Lotka, Meyer, Unbehaun
DefendersSule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Guerreiro, Rothe, Schulz, Ryerson, Wofl, Passlack
MidfieldersOzcan, Can, Kamara, Bellingham, Dahoud, Brandt, Reyna, Reus, Gurpuz, Adeyemi, Malen, Bynoe-Gittens
ForwardsHaller, Moukoko, Modeste

Wolfsburg team news & squad

Maxence Lacroix, Lukas Nmecha, Kevin Paredes and Paulo Otavio will miss Wolfsburg's clash against Dortmund due to injuries.

Jonas Wind, who scored a brace in Wolfsburg's 3-0 win over Mainz in their last game, will once again start up front.

Wolfsburg possible XI: Casteels; Bornauw, Guilavogui, Fischer; Baku, Gerhardt, Arnold, Kaminski; Svanberg, Wimmer; Wind

PositionPlayers
GoalkeepersCasteels, Pervan, Klinger, Schulze
DefendersFischer, Bornauw, Van de Ven, Cozza, Lange, Odogu
MidfieldersKaminski, Baku, Nmecha, Arnold, Guilavogui, Gerhardt, Svanberg, Ambros, Franjic, Waimmer
ForwardsWaldschmidt, Pejcinovic, Wind, Marmoush

Head-to-head record

DateResultCompetition
November 2022Wolfsburg 2-0 DortmundBundesliga
April 2022Dortmund 6-1 WolfsburgBundesliga
November 2021Wolfsburg 1-3 DortmundBundesliga
April 2021Wolfsburg 0-2 DortmundBundesliga
January 2021Wolfsburg 0-2 DortmundBundesliga

