Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Borussia Dortmund will face Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga clash on Sunday at Signal Iduna Park.

A win against Wolfsburg on Sunday will help BVB reduce the gap to league leaders Bayern Munich to just one point at the top.

Wolfsburg, too, will be aiming for three points as they are pushing for a European spot. They currently have 46 points from 30 matches, two points behind Bayer Leverkusen.

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg kick-off time

Game: Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Date: May 7, 2023 Kick-off: 4.30pm BST Venue: Signal Iduna Park

It will kick off at 11.30am EDT in the USA, 4.30pm BST in the UK, and 9pm IST in India.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Football Sky Sports Website/App

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match can be watched on Sky Sports Football and can be streamed on Sky Sports Website/App.

Team news

Borussia Dortmund team news & squad

Dortmund are set to miss five players - Mateu Morey Bauza, Julien Duranville, Soumaila Coulibaly, Thomas Meunier and Nico Schlotterbeck - due to injuries.

Julian Brandt and Emre Can will accompany Jude Bellingham in the midfield, while in-form winger Donyell Malen will start alongside Sebastien Haller and Karim Adeyemi upfront.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Hummels, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Can, Brandt; Malen, Haller, Adeyemi

Position Players Goalkeepers Kobel, Lotka, Meyer, Unbehaun Defenders Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Guerreiro, Rothe, Schulz, Ryerson, Wofl, Passlack Midfielders Ozcan, Can, Kamara, Bellingham, Dahoud, Brandt, Reyna, Reus, Gurpuz, Adeyemi, Malen, Bynoe-Gittens Forwards Haller, Moukoko, Modeste

Wolfsburg team news & squad

Maxence Lacroix, Lukas Nmecha, Kevin Paredes and Paulo Otavio will miss Wolfsburg's clash against Dortmund due to injuries.

Jonas Wind, who scored a brace in Wolfsburg's 3-0 win over Mainz in their last game, will once again start up front.

Wolfsburg possible XI: Casteels; Bornauw, Guilavogui, Fischer; Baku, Gerhardt, Arnold, Kaminski; Svanberg, Wimmer; Wind

Position Players Goalkeepers Casteels, Pervan, Klinger, Schulze Defenders Fischer, Bornauw, Van de Ven, Cozza, Lange, Odogu Midfielders Kaminski, Baku, Nmecha, Arnold, Guilavogui, Gerhardt, Svanberg, Ambros, Franjic, Waimmer Forwards Waldschmidt, Pejcinovic, Wind, Marmoush

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition November 2022 Wolfsburg 2-0 Dortmund Bundesliga April 2022 Dortmund 6-1 Wolfsburg Bundesliga November 2021 Wolfsburg 1-3 Dortmund Bundesliga April 2021 Wolfsburg 0-2 Dortmund Bundesliga January 2021 Wolfsburg 0-2 Dortmund Bundesliga

