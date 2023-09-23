This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Dortmund and Wolfsburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will play host to Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga fixture at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Dortmund have dropped points at the start of the season and they now find themselves in the seventh spot on the league table. Their opponents Wolfsburg have fared slightly better and are a point above the hosts in sixth place.

Edin Terzic's team is heading into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of PSG in the Champions League. Wolfsburg, on the other hand, managed to win their last outing which was against Union Berlin, thanks to goals from Jonas Wind and Joakim Mahle.

Dortmund vs Wolfsburg kick-off time

Date:September 23, 2024
Kick-off time:2:30 pm BST
Venue:Signal Iduna Park

The game between Dortmund and Wolfsburg will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 2:30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Dortmund vs Wolfsburg online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be televised in the UK, but live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Dortmund team news

Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer had to leave the field against PSG due to a groin injury. As a result, he will be joining Thomas Meunier, who is recovering from a hamstring issue, and Mateu Morey, who has a knee injury, on the list of sidelined players.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Can, Brandt; Malen, Fullkrug, Adeyemi.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lotka, Meyer
Defenders:Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl
Midfielders:Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna, Reus
Forwards:Haller, Moukoko, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen

Wolfsburg team news

Wolfsburg will be without Kilian Fischer and Lukas Nmecha as both players are still in the process of recovering from knee injuries.

On a more positive note, Jonas Wind has had a remarkable start to the current season, finding the net six times in his first five matches. The Danish striker is anticipated to once again take the lead in the forward position.

Wolfsburg predicted XI: Casteels; Maehle, Lacroix, Jenz, Rogerio; Svanberg, Arnold; Wimmer, Majer, Gerhardt; Wind.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Casteels, Pervan, Klinger, Schulze
Defenders:Bornauw, Lacroix, Zesiger, Cozza, Rogerio, Maehle, Jenz, Lange
Midfielders:Llanez, Vranckx, Cerny, Kaminski, Majer, Baku, Arnold, Gerhardt, Svanberg, Wimmer, Paredes
Forwards:Sarr, Tomas, Pejcinovic, Wind

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
May 2023Borussia Dortmund 6 - 0 WolfsburgBundesliga
November 2022Wolfsburg 2 - 0 Borussia DortmundBundesliga
April 2022Borussia Dortmund 6 - 1 WolfsburgBundesliga
November 2021Wolfsburg 1 - 3 Borussia DortmundBundesliga
April 2021Wolfsburg 0 - 2 Borussia DortmundBundesliga

