Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch League One playoff semi-final

How to watch the League One match between Bolton and Barnsley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bolton Wanderers have a two-goal advantage when they welcome Barnsley to the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Tuesday for a second leg tie in the League One playoff semi-finals.

The Trotters claimed a 3-1 victory over the Colliers in last week's opening leg tie at Oakwell.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Toughsheet Community Stadium

The League One playoff semi-final second-leg match between Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley will be played at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in Bolton, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, May 7, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the League One playoff semi-final second-leg match between Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bolton Wanderers team news

Bolton boss Ian Evatt will continue to miss out on the injured duo of Carlos Mendes Gomes and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

Evatt is likely to name an unchanged line-up, with Victor Adeboyejo available once again as a good option from the bench.

Bolton Wanderers possible XI: Baxter; Jones, Santos, Toal; Dacres-Cogley, Maghoma, Sheehan, Thomason, Williams; Charles, Collins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baxter, Coleman, Hutchinson Defenders: Santos, Taylor, Toal, Johnston, Forrester, Ogbeta, Iredale, Ashworth, Ramsay, Jones, Dacres-Cogley Midfielders: Morley, Dempsey, Thomason, Maghoma, Sheehan, Williams Forwards: Collins, Charles, Adeboyejo, Nlundulu, Jerome, Carty

Barnsley team news

The visitors' caretaker coach Martin Devaney will remain without Donovan Pines as the defender has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a thigh injury.

Robbie Cundy and Josh Benson were spotted in training but the duo may not be included in the XI, while Conor Grant and Sam Cosgrove will be pushing for a start on Tuesday.

Barnsley possible XI: Roberts; Williams, De Gevigney, Earl; O'Keeffe, Phillips, Connell, Grant, Cadden; McAtee, Cosgrove

Position Players Goalkeepers: Roberts, Killip, Hayton Defenders: Williams, De Gevigney, McCart, Cundy, Earl, O'Keeffe, Cotter Midfielders: Connell, Kane, Russell, Phillips, Benson, Grant, Wolfe, Cadden Forwards: McAtee, Cosgrove, Watters, Jalo, Cole, Marsh

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 3, 2024 Barnsley 1-3 Bolton Wanderers League One March 5, 2024 Barnsley 2-2 Bolton Wanderers League One February 3, 2024 Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Barnsley League One May 19, 2023 Barnsley 1-0 Bolton Wanderers League One May 13, 2023 Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Barnsley League One

