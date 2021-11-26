Black Friday 2021: Best deals from JD Sports, Sports Direct and Pro Direct Soccer

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

The Black Friday season seems to come earlier every year - but now, at last, the actual day of cut-price madness itself, November 26th, is here, with a feast of bargains set to be laid out on the table.

While loads of outlets have already served up juicy deals throughout the past fortnight, some of their best and brightest will be hitting their stores over the next day or so – including bargains from the likes of retailers such as JD Sports, Sports Direct and Pro Direct Soccer.

For any football fan out there, it's going to be the best time to purchase stocking fillers for family and friends – or to give yourself an early Christmas present to see out 2021 with a smile.

Here are some of the best Black Friday deals currently available - and while some may run through the weekend, plenty will be for a limited time only too.

Move fast and don't miss out on these deals - with up to 50% off, JD Sports has no shortage of great bargains you can snap up.

Clean and classic - they don't come more iconic than the Adidas Hoodie. This one, in grey, boasts the brand's logo and then some, sprawled across the chest - but its furry finish, perfect to warm up on a toasty day, is what makes it a high-quality finish, and ensures its continued popularity.

Get it from JD Sports for £35.00, was £50.00

Celebrate both the Premier League champions and a musical movement in one sharp piece of apparel. Marrying the club logo alongside a four-letter graphic appropriation of the city's most famous genre - populated by bands such as The Stone Roses and Happy Mondays - it's a hip piece of throwback work.

Get it from JD Sports for £32.00, was £65.00

The Bianconeri's third shirt was one of the biggest reveals of the pre-campaign schedule, matching funky geometric shapes with an eye-catching - and perhaps eye-watering - blue, white and yellow palate. You don't have to be a Juventus fan to want a piece of this one; it's one of the biggest kit statements of the season.

Get it from JD Sports for £49.00, was £70.00

Throw it all back in double retro fashion with this one, to the last time England were near the top of the world at Euro 1996 before the Gareth Southgate era - and to when Subbuteo was the hottest brand in football gaming too. Long before FIFA conquered the console, this was what you played to show you were a true fan of the game - and its graphic, recreating Paul Gascoigne's iconic celebration from the tournament, is a delight.

Get it from JD Sports for £8.00, was £25.00

Traditional as they come, the Full Zip Hoodie from the Adidas Tech line provides sterling comfort no matter the occasion or location - split from neck to waist with tapered cuffs and a three-pocket layout, in traditional washed grey.

Get it from JD Sports for £50.00, was £70.00

Bleeding together the colours of Jurgen Klopp's Reds into something eye-catchingly bold, the Nike Pre Match Short Sleeve Top delivers a neat alternative to the usual club jersey on Merseyside; a crew-neck finish shirt, decorated in a delicious all-over stripe print and topped with the club crest.

Get it from JD Sports for £40.00, was £55.00

Don't waste your time mulling over these offers - with 70% off their range, Sports Direct is boasting some top-drawer bargains.

There's no shortage of cut-price deals on last season's shirts at Sports Direct - and if you don't mind being a campaign out of touch, plenty of those designs remain timelessly enjoyable. Newcastle may be under new owners now, but at least Steve Bruce will always have their larger-than-life third strip from last term; a gloriously geometric purple number arguably more giddy than anything that was ever played in it.

Get it from Sports Direct for £33.00, was £64.99

There's few things quite as chilly as having cold hands on the park for a kickabout, but Karrimor's Thermal Gloves are among the best to keep the fingers toasty. Fleece-lined and with an elasticated cuff to ward off the wind at the wrist, they're simple, functional and effective.

Get it from Sports Direct for £6.99, was £13.99

It might not be the full John Motson number, but Soulcal's 2 Zip Bubble Jacket does just as good a job at marrying statement and substance together. Trimmed with a faux-fur-lined hood, and boasting dual zip action across the length of the body, it'll do a sturdy job for those either barking from the sidelines or hollering in the stands.

Get it from Sports Direct for £40.00, was £80.00

Quality loungewear can be tough to find, particularly in a satisfactory matching set - but Slazenger have you covered with their Fleece Tracksuit, the sort of number that boils it back down to basics and absolutely nails them. Hood at the top, cuffs at the bottom, pouch pocket in the middle - what more could you ask for?

Get it from Sports Direct for £25.00, was £64.99

Don't step on these blue suede shoes - the Hot Rock Walking Boot provides a key, mobile introduction for newcomers and a reassuring finish for veterans alike. Constructed with Weathertite technology, they're able to withstand most terrain with comfortable ease; perfect for anyone looking to work off the Christmas calories when the new year rolls around.

Get it from Sports Direct for £44.99, was £89.99

Building from the traditional two-tone baseball tee style into a central sweatshirt format, Babolat's Core option is one of the steals of Black Friday – a snug post-match option built to help facilitate the cool down when all the fun on the pitch is done and dusted.

Get it from Sports Direct for £9.00, was £42.99

These are going to be a limited-time-only thing - with an eye-boggling 80% off select items, Pro Soccer Direct are one of the best places to find a bargain this week.

Look like the cream of the crop in Ligue 1 with this Knitted Flight Jacket, the sort of thing that screams you're ready to jet off for that long-awaited European tie. Another entry in the collaboration range between PSG and Nike's Jordan brand, it boasts the club crest on the left brest - and the iconic Jumpman logo on the right to match.

Get it from Pro Direct Soccer for £90.00, was £240.00

Get the real pro club feel with this New Balance effort, constructed with durable fibres and featuring a full-front zip from neck to waist and ribbed cuffs. Its red hue might suggest a favour for certain sides - but either way, it's truly dashing.

Get it from Pro Direct Soccer for £17.60, was £44.00

Crisp in crimson and black, Puma's Training Top - with a quarter-length zip down to the chest - uses sweat-wicking technology within its fabrics to help see off any excess moisture, providing comfort for the wearer as they put themselves through their paces.

Get it from Pro Direct Soccer for £60.00, was £33.00

Coloured in the curiously titled nimbus cloud hue - itself closer to a hot pink than anything else - Puma's Neymar-branded shirt boasts all the usual flair you'd expect from the PSG and Brazil forward, cutting through the noise with funky shaped clarity.

Get it from Pro Direct Soccer for £35.00, was £28.00

Crisply cut, with a professional sensibility about its sole, the UX-1 Special Leather comes buffed in white and black, with a cherry tomato touch to give its monochrome finish a splash of colour. Umbro have delivered plenty over the years - and even with this relatively basic model, they continue to prove why they are one of the best in the game.

Get it from Pro Direct Soccer for £25.00, was £100.00

Article continues below

Built for pace, particularly over artificial surfaces, the Puma evoSpeed is the sort of shoe that serves players superbly no matter what terrain they are on. Hued in electric yellow with blue accents, it's an eye-catching number; as likely to scorch the vision as it is the turf.

Get it from Pro Direct Soccer for £50.00, was £125.00