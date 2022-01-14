27 of the best gifts for Arsenal fans in 2022

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Knowing a football fan is a blessing, as there are tonnes of gift options related to the sport - yet when there is so much out there, trawling through the internet for the perfect present can feel like a sport in itself.

It has been quite a year for Arsenal fans; making it to the semi-finals of the Europa League, seeing youngster Bukayo Saka take the Euros by storm for England, and even demonstrating the gift of giving in welcoming back club favourite Jack Wilshere to help kickstart his career again. So when it comes to giving real gifts to Arsenal fans, the standards are quite high.

There are retro inspired football shirts, light-up hats and jumpers to bring festive joy and even teeny tiny baby football kits. So, whether you’re looking for a Christmas present for your dad, a birthday gift for your son or daughter, or maybe even a treat for yourself, here are the 27 best gifts currently available for Arsenal fans.

£15.00 or under

What do you get for the person who has everything? This limited edition Arsenal FC gift bar of Cadburys Dairy Milk chocolate is the perfect gift for fans of any age with a sweet tooth. The classic Cadbury’s purple wrapper has been swapped for a bold red and printed with lyrics of songs like “she wore a yellow ribbon” and the Arsenal logo, so there’s no mistaking who this is for.

Get it from Amazon for £6.00

When it comes to Christmas gifts, you can’t go wrong with a good old fashioned mug. Perfect for all lovers of tea, coffee and hot chocolate these gifts are a way of expressing your love, your pride or your fan status in a useful way that will bring a smile to their face all year round.

Get them from FOCO for £12.50 (Gunners), £12.50 (number 1 dad) and £6.00 (number one fan)

These Arsenal coasters are just the thing for the dedicated fan who wants to show who they support in the home. Protect your surfaces while you enjoy a tea or coffee with these high-quality coasters, emblazoned with the club's logo.

Get them from Amazon for £10.25

Show your allegiance with your sandwiches and this handy lunch bag. It’s the perfect gift for a young football fan in your life, and it’s practical too. Perfect for packed lunches, the bag is insulated so will keep your food and snacks nice and cool.

Get it from Arsenal for £10.00

Arsenal fans will love this metal Emirates stadium street sign that can be easily affixed to a wall. It’s a big step up from a blue-tac cornered poster in maturity and a cool way of showing appreciation for your football club.

Get it from Amazon for £10.42

This official Arsenal wall calendar for 2022 is perfect for those who like staying organised, or perhaps for somebody you think might need extra hints to remember special occasions? The calendar itself is A3 poster-sized so will make a nice addition to their wall, plus each month features high-quality photographs of the top players.

Get it from Amazon for £5.99

Arsenal legend Ian Wright’s recently published debut novel is aimed at 9-14 year olds who love football. This book is inspired by Ian Wright’s own experiences as a teenager growing up in London with a difficult homelife with dreams of being a professional footballer. The novel, co-written with acclaimed poet Musa Okwonga, aims to inspire teenagers to follow their dreams.

Get it from Amazon for £8.49

If you’re buying a loved one some festive bevvies, this makes a perfect gift to accompany a few bottles of their favourite tipple. A steal at £5, it features a PVC club crest handle with a metal opener and magnetic backing so it doesn’t go astray.

Get it here for £5.00

Know someone who wants to show they’re a fan in a subtle way? This perfect set includes a classy keyring and pin badge, made from metal, no shiny plastic here! A matching pair with a smaller emblem for the badge, it’s perfect to attach to a coat and there’s no chance of losing your keys with this attached.

Get it from the Arsenal official store for £8.00

£25.00 or under

Team this beanie with a warm coat when it gets too cold to wear a football shirt, and you'll still show your support while being practical. Made from moisture-absorbing AEROREADY and soft knit fabric it'll keep you warm and dry. It's sustainable too, made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials.



Get it from Adidas for £22.00

This joke mug is the perfect present for an Arsenal fan with a sense of humour. At just over £10, it would fit most workplace Secret Santa budgets and is sure to get a laugh when opened.

Get it from Amazon for £10.99

Arsenal fans of a certain generation will really appreciate this book by Eddie Symes who started going to Highbury in 1957 as an eight year old boy. It’s chockfull of personal memories, colourful characters and tales of following “The Arsenal” over land and sea but mostly at home from the North Bank.

Get it from Amazon for £15.99

These ceramic stoneware egg cups make having a hearty breakfast on match day an eggcellent choice. They have been dipped in traditional Arsenal red and yellow, have a cool paint-splattered design and make a great and useful gift for any age.

Get them from FOCO for £12.00

This Arsenal metal water bottle is perfect for those who are eco-conscious. We as a society are using less single-use plastic, and a great way to do that is by investing in a reusable water bottle. The metal keeps your water super cold all day in this aluminium bottle with a red and blue ombre and Arsenal crest.

Get it from Arsenal for £10.00

This bobble hat has flashing LED lights built in that will brighten up the Arsenal terraces or evening walks just the same. A great gift for those who love feeling extra festive and showing their club pride.

Get it from FOCO for £15.00

At the top end of the budget but this flask and shot glass set looks much more expensive. With stylish retro branding, it also features a shot glass and funnel. The vintage logo gives an extra edge to this, and you’re sure to be in the good books (filling it with booze is optional).

Get it from the Arsenal official store for £25.00

Perfect for keeping warm while watching the kids have a kickabout, or on the commute, this bamboo thermos mug is truly stylish. As well as looking the part, it’s also eco-friendly and double insulated to keep your coffee hot. The bamboo outer keeps your hands safe too, and it comes with an on-the-go plastic lid to prevent spills.

Get it from the Arsenal official store for £20.00

This shoebag is the perfect for football players who need to transport their muddy football boots to and from training. It would also work for people who travel a lot and need a clean and separate space to put their shoes in their bag.

Get it from FOCO for £12.00

If you’d like to buy an Arsenal fan a piece of clothing, a football scarf is a great, one-size-fits-all accessory. Perfect for keeping warm on chilly match days whether watched at home with a cup of tea, at the pub with a pint or finally back at the football ground with a pie.

Get it from the Arsenal official store for £12.00

No budget

This epic graphic shirt designed by Adidas for Arsenal’s third kit has been making waves online. It is 1990s inspired and is a shirt that will be remembered for seasons to come, so makes an excellent investment or gift to give.

Get it from Adidas for £65.00

This makes a really thoughtful and unique gift for those who really appreciate the glory days of Arsenal’s unbeaten season that created The Invincibles. The commemorative pin badges are presented in a gorgeous magnetic close box which has gold embossed club facts stats on the club's best season ever.

Get the set from FOCO for £40.00

This BRXLZ mini version of the Emirates stadium will keep Arsenal fans young and old occupied for hours fitting together all the puzzle pieces. There are approximately 3486 pieces included which when put together create a lovely and quirky Arsenal memento.

Get it from FOCO for £60.00

This Arsenal themed festive knitted jumper actually lights up to show the crowd spreading cheer. As gaudy Christmas jumpers go, this one is actually quite stylish. Plus they make a junior festive jumper which is great if you’d like to coordinate.

Get it from FOCO for £50 (adult) and £30 (youth)

A club scarf, but make it fashion. This once-in-a-lifetime gift is made from supremely high-quality soft cashmere and features the classic red and white bar pattern with a subtle tag featuring the club crest. To make it extra-special, this scarf comes with a branded gift box and a dustbag to keep it safe. A gift for the fan who has everything.

Get it from the Arsenal official store for £100

Marshalling a parkrun or walking the dogs on a freezing December morning? Not a problem. This super warm down Adidas puffer jacket is a dream for those who have to brave wet and windy conditions and the large zipped pockets are perfect for keeping hands toasty.

Get it from Adidas for £170.00

Relive Arsenal’s centenary year and the glory days before the inception of the Premier League, with this 1985 replica retro shirt from Score Draw. It was an iconic shirt worn by club legends Martin Keown, David “Rocky” Rocastle and Tony Adams. A perfect gift for those who love nostalgia and retro fashion.

Get it from JD Sports for £35.00

This A3 sized book is filled with full-colour newspaper pages heralding Arsenal’s most iconic moments dating over 100 years. It makes for a really thoughtful gift that can be personalised with a nice label on the inside page at a later date.

Get it from Amazon for £39.99