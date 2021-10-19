The best black football boots you can buy in 2021

Every year, football boot designers are coming up with innovative new designs – from those covered in hundreds of spikes to ones splashed with bold colours like screaming orange and yellow alert.

While some people revel in eye-catching colourways, not everybody likes to be flashy with their football boots. Why does a colour always have to be “the new black”? Black football boots are classic for a reason, and depending on the design, can feel timeless and even futuristic.

These 12 pairs of boots prove that you don’t have to wear bright colours to stand out on the pitch.

It would be impossible to speak about black football boots without paying deference to the most classic of all football boots, the Umbro Speciali.

Best seen on the feet of Alan Shearer in the ‘90s, these boots epitomise all things retro. This edition is made with 2021 in mind, but staying true to its roots with the iconic foldover tongue is cut to the same measurements as the original.

The kangaroo leather upper is soft, water-resistant and resilient which makes it the perfect material for football boots. The outsole uses Wishbone technology to aid support, paired with Memory Flex grooves that mirror the foot’s natural movement, these boots are a must.

Get them from Umbro for £120.00

The Copa Sense+ boots from Adidas are sleek yet futuristic, looking like something out of the space age. These boots are laceless, yet use Sensepods to fill any loose gap in between the heel and the boot for an ultra snug and secure fit.

The upper is shared between comfortable Primeknit and durable Kangaroo leather so these boots are high class. Adidas has introduced a waved 3D design called Touchpods which absorb impact energy and the studs have even been injected with a slightly malleable material that helps free up movement.

Get them from Adidas for £230.00

While lesser known than boot brands like Nike or Adidas, American makers Under Armour have certainly made an impression in the short amount of time they’ve been in the game. Famous players who have worn Under Armour football boots include Memphis Depay and Trent Alexander-Arnold, which is surely a trusted seal of approval.

The inner of these Magnetico boots are made using auxetic materials, the genetic structure of which actually changes when put under stress, making the boots fit like a glove.

Get them from Under Armour for £220.00

For those who love the look of Predator boots but are reluctant to try the Demonskin spikes on the Freak model, these are a great place to start.

The ankle has a stretchy Primeknit collar to hug the ankle and they feature a traditional lace closure so your feet can feel secure. With an upper coated in Controlskin, these boots help to perfect that all-important first touch and to fine-tune passing precision.

The soleplate features hybrid stud tip,s which means if you’re umming and ahhing between which ground type you’ll be playing on, this should ease the difference.

Get them from Adidas for £125.97 (reduced from £179.95)

These lightweight New Balance boots look the part as well as doing the job of a soft ground football boot. They have a low-cut stretchy knit collar which is great for players who like wearing thick socks with their boots. The lace closure is customisable so you can tailor your laces to your style of play, perfect for creative players who fly all over the pitch.

Get them from Pro:Direct Soccer for £110.00

Mizuno is a Japanese company perhaps best known for their running trainers, but their football boots are popular as well. They have a crisp, classic feel to them and over the years have been worn by Fernando Torres, Hulk and Rivaldo to name but a few legends of the game.

The upper of these boots are made from panels of stitched together full-grain leather which adds structure to aid control. The collar of the boots is cushioned while the removable sock liner disperses pressure from the studs which adds to the all over comfortable feel of the Morelia boots.

Get them from Pro:Direct Soccer for £50.00 (reduced from £85.00)

These boots are specially created for artificial grass, sometimes referred to as “All Weather Grass”. The shorter studs on these boots are hollowed out which helps reduce strain on knees and ankles.

A large reflective Nike tick makes these ultra-lightweight boots perfect for playing football in the evening, especially without floodlights. The upper has foam-backed pods for supreme ball control and shock absorption.

Get them from Nike for £204.95

Nike’s Dynamic Fit collar gives the ankle room to reach maximum flexibility so there’s no need to compromise. The synthetic leather on the upper is textured with tiny raised diamonds to help with ball control.

Multi ground studs are configured with multiple features to give you the best of all worlds. They’re designed to give peak performance across a variety of pitch surfaces. While they can be used in regular grass, it bears remembering that the studs are shorter than firm and soft ground boots, so you will lose a bit of traction there.

Get them from Nike for £44.97 (reduced from £59.95)

The turf edition of the Adidas X Speedflow boots is coated with the same semi-translucent Speedskin, meaning there’s no need to compromise on quality no matter where you’re playing.

Being designed for more traditional turf pitches, the studs on these boots are short, plentiful and made of rubber. There’s also bounce in the sole to give back when the pitch can’t. The professional fully studded version of these boots can be found tearing up play in the Premier League week in week out.

They look slick, and the way the black upper flows into the black soleplate is very stylish indeed.

Get them from Adidas for £70.00

The rubber outsole is designed for exceptional traction on astroturf surfaces, with rectangular studs being used rather than circular ones. This helps dig into the surface and get you where you’re trying to go by streamlining the process.

Reflective outlines on the black upper means visibility in the evening just got a lot easier, promoting safety in the dark. It also means your feet will be more visible when your teammates are trying to pass the ball to you on a cold winter evening.

The moulded upper has a textured pattern throughout that helps with ball control when dribbling and passing the ball.

Get them from Nike for £59.95

It can get hot and stuffy when playing football indoors, that’s why Nike added mesh to the heel and tongue of the Tiempos to promote airflow and breathability and keep you cool.

They have a non-marking outsole which is extra important when playing football indoors as you want the only lasting thing left behind to be the memory of an excellent game played. Just because the outsole is non-marking, doesn’t mean it has to be smooth and therefore slippery. This outsole has plenty of rubber grips to help gain speed and traction indoors.

Get them from Nike for £44.95

The upper of the Adidas Gamemode indoor trainers are constructed of a one-piece stretchy, knitted fabric that wraps the foot for seamless stability. Below, the midsole is completely cushioned which gives wearers that extra bounce that is needed when playing on hard indoor surfaces.

As always, Adidas is using recycled materials which makes these shoes a good option for the eco-conscious. The rubber sole is non-marking and carved with a herringbone style texture to give maximum grip on slippery surfaces.

Get them from Pro:Direct Soccer for £85.00