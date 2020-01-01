Bengaluru FC’s Carles Cuadrat - Our plan worked against Odisha

Bengaluru’s Spanish boss was happy with the performance of new recruit Deshorn Brown who scored a goal in his second appearance for the club…

After a disappointing defeat in Mumbai, returned to winning ways in style as they beat Odisha FC 3-0 at home to reclaim the top spot on the (ISL) table.

Blues boss Carles Cuadrat had said before the match that his team can take advantage of set-pieces and Bengaluru FC did exactly that. All three goals against Odisha came from set-pieces.

“I said that transition and set-pieces could be the clue for us. Yes, it worked for us. Football is like this. They started the game very well with a lot of possession, getting confident. But once we had the first chance from a set-piece we got the lead and then it was a different game. It is about little margins. The plan worked well for us.”

Explaining his decision to play youngster Suresh Wangjam at the middle of the pitch, Cuadrat said, “We were playing against Xisco (Hernandez). He is a very tight player, we know him very well. Xisco and Aridane (Santana) have a very good connection. He is the one who was getting a lot of balls for Odisha. So we were using Suresh (Wangjam) to mark him. Suresh has been training very well. He has passion, he has been waiting for his moment. With young talents, you have to be careful. You have to give them the opportunity at the right moment. I am happy for him.”

The Spanish coach was all praise for new recruit Deshorn Brown who netted his maiden goal in Bengaluru colours in just his second appearance for the club.

“He (Deshorn Brown) understands the way we want to play which is very fast. I think he is a clever player. He is not fully ready physically to play 90 minutes but I think he will improve in that aspect in the next few weeks. He has been a good signing for us.”

Udanta Singh returned to the lineup after being dropped in the previous game and the Bengaluru boss praised the national team player’s performance against Odisha.

“I told him that this is what the team needs from you. He had a wonderful game. I think in defence he and Sunil (Chhetri) helped a lot in the situations of two against two and then again in attack I want him to go straight, try to go one against one, try to put good crosses and try to arrive.

“If he was a bit lucky with the header from Ashique’s cross which was fantastic, two Indian national team players could have one more assist and one more goal. They did a very good job. I am very happy with the job he did today.”